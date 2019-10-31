Foreign visits to Turkey climb in January-September

  • October 31 2019 12:08:40

Foreign visits to Turkey climb in January-September

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Foreign visits to Turkey climb in January-September

Turkey attracted 36.4 million foreign visitors in the first nine months of 2019, marking a 14.5 percent rise, the Culture and Tourism Ministry announced on Oct. 31.

The Mediterranean resort city of Antalya was the top draw for foreign visitors with a 34.2 percent share, attracting 12.5 million foreigners.

Istanbul, Turkey's largest city by population and a top tourist spot, came in a close second, welcoming 11.3 million foreign visitors from January to September.

The northwestern province of Edirne, which borders both Bulgaria and Greece, followed them with 3.4 million foreigners.

Ministry data showed that the country welcomed 41.6 million visitors, including Turkish citizens living abroad, up 12.2 percent during the same period.

Turkey: Tourism income jumps 22 percent to $14B in Q3
Turkey: Tourism income jumps 22 percent to $14B in Q3

MOST POPULAR

  1. US sanctions, glue for cracks in Turkish society

    US sanctions, glue for cracks in Turkish society

  2. Turkey condemns controversial French bill

    Turkey condemns controversial French bill

  3. Van cats will show up on the catwalk

    Van cats will show up on the catwalk

  4. US voted against Turkey to take revenge over Syria: Çavuşoğlu

    US voted against Turkey to take revenge over Syria: Çavuşoğlu

  5. Turkish operation meant to halt terrorist state: Erdoğan

    Turkish operation meant to halt terrorist state: Erdoğan
Recommended
Maximum 15-year sentence sought for 10 suspects in high-speed train crash

Maximum 15-year sentence sought for 10 suspects in high-speed train crash
Nobel Prize-winning scientist becomes member of Science Committee in ODTÜ

Nobel Prize-winning scientist becomes member of Science Committee in ODTÜ
Two new members added to Turkey’s muscari family

Two new members added to Turkey’s muscari family
Over 1.5 tons of illegal fuel seized in Istanbul

Over 1.5 tons of illegal fuel seized in Istanbul
Turkish defense head inspects troops along Syria border

Turkish defense head inspects troops along Syria border
19 FETÖ terror suspects detained in Manisa, İzmir

19 FETÖ terror suspects detained in Manisa, İzmir
WORLD Chile cancels climate, trade summits amid protest chaos

Chile cancels climate, trade summits amid protest chaos

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera canceled two major international summits and said he would focus on restoring security and moving ahead in the coming days with an attempt to satisfy popular demands for better social services and a lower cost of living.
ECONOMY Turkey set to close out 2019 in positive territory: Minister

Turkey set to close out 2019 in positive territory: Minister

Turkey will close out 2019 with positive growth figures, the country’s treasury and finance minister said on Oct. 31.
SPORTS Rockets beat Wizards 159-158 in breathtaking game

Rockets beat Wizards 159-158 in breathtaking game

The Houston Rockets beat the Washington Wizards 159-158 to earn their third consecutive win of the regular season in the NBA.