Foreign homebuyers boost Turkey’s furniture sector

  • September 02 2019 10:01:18

Foreign homebuyers boost Turkey’s furniture sector

ISTANBUL
Foreign homebuyers boost Turkey’s furniture sector

Turkey’s furniture sector has been boosted by a surge in home sales to foreigners thanks to the country’s program for getting citizenship through investment, according to sector observers.       

Home purchases by foreigners have risen sharply since last year, when Turkey eased conditions under the program.       

Under the changes, foreigners who invest $500,000 in Turkey, deposit $500,000 in Turkish banks, or buy real estate worth $250,000 acquire the right to lifetime citizenship.       

In the first seven months of 2019, the number of homes purchased by foreigners leaped 64.5 percent year-on-year to over 24,000, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

Nuri Gürcan, head of the Furniture Industry Businessmen Association, said home sales to foreigners pushed up furniture sales by as much as 20 percent.

Iraqi and Saudi nationals - the top foreign home buyers - also show great interest in Turkish furniture, he told Anadolu Agency.

 “Furniture used in Turkish TV series has led to increased demand for Turkish furniture by foreigners,” he noted.

Turkish TV series, one of the country’s top cultural exports, enjoy popularity in countries worldwide, including the Middle East.

He said fluctuations in exchange rates have also helped make Turkish furniture a more attractive buy.       

Turkish furniture exports generated $2 billion in the first half of 2019, and the target for year’s-end is $3.7 billion, he said.       

Turgay Terzi, the head of Istanbul-based furniture firm Art Design, said foreigners who acquired Turkish citizenship are behind around some 10 percent of all furniture sales in Turkey.       

Demand for Turkish furniture is particularly high in the Middle East, he said, adding that Turkish TV series have helped fuel these sales.

Middle Eastern people prefer handcrafted modern furniture, while European customers opt for more basic, everyday designs, he told Anadolu Agency.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Welcoming refugees, Turkey now reaps economic benefits

    Welcoming refugees, Turkey now reaps economic benefits

  2. Turkey to apply its own plan if not allowed to control Syria safe-zone: Erdoğan

    Turkey to apply its own plan if not allowed to control Syria safe-zone: Erdoğan

  3. Melting the ice?

    Melting the ice?

  4. High-tech detox antidote to device addiction: Expert

    High-tech detox antidote to device addiction: Expert

  5. Satellite Trump tweeted about undamaged: Iran

    Satellite Trump tweeted about undamaged: Iran
Recommended
Turkeys GDP nearly at $175B in Q2

Turkey's GDP nearly at $175B in Q2

Istanbul to host meeting on fighting poverty

Istanbul to host meeting on fighting poverty
Economic recovery overdue in Q3: Central Bank

Economic recovery overdue in Q3: Central Bank

Turkeys Treasury to repay nearly $10B debt in Sep-Nov

Turkey's Treasury to repay nearly $10B debt in Sep-Nov

17 countries under focus for exports

17 countries under focus for exports
Turkish Airlines, Oman Air grow codeshare deal

Turkish Airlines, Oman Air grow codeshare deal
WORLD Hong Kong protesters target trains, urge general strike

Hong Kong protesters target trains, urge general strike

Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters threw morning rush hour train travel into chaos on Sept. 1, kicking off another day of potential turmoil after a weekend featuring some of the worst violence in three months of anti-government protests.
ECONOMY Turkeys GDP nearly at $175B in Q2

Turkey's GDP nearly at $175B in Q2

Turkey's gross domestic product (GDP) at current prices totaled 1 trillion Turkish liras (nearly $175 billion) in the second quarter of 2019, the country's statistical authority said on Sept. 1.       
SPORTS Women’s volleyball team advance in European Championship

Women’s volleyball team advance in European Championship

Turkish Women's National Volleyball team advanced to the quarter-finals on Sept. 1, beating Croatia 3-2 in the 2019 CEV European Championship.