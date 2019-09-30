Foreign debt stock stands at $446.9B end-June

  • September 30 2019 14:05:37

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's gross external debt stock totaled $446.9 billion at the end of June, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Sept. 30. 

The figure constituted 61.9% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), the ministry said in a statement.

Turkey's net foreign debt amounted to $268.3 billion as of June 30, accounting for 37.2% of its GDP.

"Treasury guaranteed external debt stock has been $14.7 billion as of 30 June," according to the ministry.

The data showed that EU-defined general government debt stock was nearly at 1.3 trillion Turkish liras ($225 billion), or 32.2% of GDP at the end of the month.

The public net debt stock reached 591.4 billion Turkish liras ($104 billion) during the same period.

The ministry also revealed that the general government's budget posted a deficit of 87.8 billion Turkish liras ($15.5 billion) in the first half of 2019.

