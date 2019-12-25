Forces seize PKK bomb-making materials

DİYARBAKIR-Anadolu Agency

Turkish forces destroyed 19 caves and three winter bunkers used by PKK terrorists in southeast Turkey, local authorities announced on Dec. 25.

Security forces seized weapons and ammunition as well as bomb-making materials including 200 kilograms (442 pounds) of ammonium nitrate during the operation in Diyarbakır province, according to a statement by the provincial governor's office.

Gendarmerie forces launched a narco-terror operation on Dec. 23 as part of Operation Kıran-11 Narco-Terror to hinder the PKK's winter preparations, neutralize its terrorists based in the region, arrest drug dealers and eliminate its financial resources.

A total of 1,260 personnel -- including the special gendarmerie, police forces, and local security personnel -- participate in the operation.

Turkey has been fighting narcoterrorism, and this year confiscated over 40 tons of marijuana and seized about 40 million cannabis roots.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU. It has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.