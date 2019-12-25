Forces seize PKK bomb-making materials

  • December 25 2019 15:56:23

Forces seize PKK bomb-making materials

DİYARBAKIR-Anadolu Agency
Forces seize PKK bomb-making materials

Turkish forces destroyed 19 caves and three winter bunkers used by PKK terrorists in southeast Turkey, local authorities announced on Dec. 25.

Security forces seized weapons and ammunition as well as bomb-making materials including 200 kilograms (442 pounds) of ammonium nitrate during the operation in Diyarbakır province, according to a statement by the provincial governor's office.

Gendarmerie forces launched a narco-terror operation on Dec. 23 as part of Operation Kıran-11 Narco-Terror to hinder the PKK's winter preparations, neutralize its terrorists based in the region, arrest drug dealers and eliminate its financial resources.

A total of 1,260 personnel -- including the special gendarmerie, police forces, and local security personnel -- participate in the operation.

Turkey has been fighting narcoterrorism, and this year confiscated over 40 tons of marijuana and seized about 40 million cannabis roots.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU. It has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Valuable house tax can be delayed for a year: Gov’t

    Valuable house tax can be delayed for a year: Gov’t

  2. Municipality must be part of Kanal Istanbul, minister says

    Municipality must be part of Kanal Istanbul, minister says

  3. 2020: The Year of Patara

    2020: The Year of Patara

  4. Top Turkish, Greek diplomats talk by phone

    Top Turkish, Greek diplomats talk by phone

  5. Turkey projected to have 2.5 mln electric cars by 2030

    Turkey projected to have 2.5 mln electric cars by 2030
Recommended
Istanbul Mayor gives 15 reasons to oppose Kanal Istanbul project

Istanbul Mayor gives 15 reasons to oppose Kanal Istanbul project
Turkey keeps businessman in jail despite European court release call

Turkey keeps businessman in jail despite European court release call
Over 123,000 irregular migrants held in Turkey in 2019

Over 123,000 irregular migrants held in Turkey in 2019
Erdoğan says Tunisia will help stability efforts in Libya

Erdoğan says Tunisia will help stability efforts in Libya
Erdoğan in Tunisia for surprise talks with president

Erdoğan in Tunisia for surprise talks with president
Gov’t set to ready bill for troop deployment in Libya: Sources

Gov’t set to ready bill for troop deployment in Libya: Sources
WORLD Putin says Russia is leading world in hypersonic weapons

Putin says Russia is leading world in hypersonic weapons

President Vladimir Putin said on Dec. 24 that Russia has got a strong edge in designing new weapons and that it has become the only country in the world to deploy hypersonic weapons.
ECONOMY Sectoral confidence up in December

Sectoral confidence up in December

In Turkey, confidence in all sectors posted a rise in December, the country's statistical authority reported on Dec. 25.
SPORTS Show goes on: Anadolu Efes beat TOFAŞ to remain top of Süper Lig

Show goes on: Anadolu Efes beat TOFAŞ to remain top of Süper Lig

Anadolu Efes defeated TOFAS 83-72 on Dec. 23 at away in the ING Basketball Süper Lig.