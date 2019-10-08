Footage shows US dispatching aid to PKK in Syria

HASAKAH/AZAZ-Anadolu Agency

Footage recorded by Anadolu Agency on Oct. 7 showed the U.S. deploying fresh military and logistics equipment to YPG/PKK terrorists east of the Euphrates River in Syria.

The delivery made through the Semelka border gate at the Iraq-Syria border is evidence of continued U.S. support to YPG/PKK terrorists.

In the last week alone, the number of trucks that the U.S. dispatched to northern Syria has reached 600. The U.S. currently has around 2,000 personnel in 18 bases and military locations in Syria.

On July 26, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said: “Tens of thousands of truckloads of weapons and ammunition have been given to the PKK/YPG. Who gives [them]? Those who appear to be our strategic ally give [them].”

He also pointed out that the YPG and the PKK are two sides of the same coin despite U.S. efforts to separate them.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been facing mounting pressure in Washington after the White House announced late Sunday the U.S. would pull back its forces from northeastern Syria ahead of the "long-planned" Turkish operation. The Trump administration has ruled out any U.S. support for the mission.

The announcement came hours after a telephone call between Erdogan and Trump, during which a November meeting was planned, according to Turkish presidential sources.

Since 2016, Turkey's Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations in northwestern Syria have liberated the region from YPG/PKK and ISIL terrorists, making it possible for nearly 400,000 Syrians who fled the violence to return home to western Syria.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the Syrian branch of the terrorist organization PKK.