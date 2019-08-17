FM Çavuşoğlu visits Sudan as parties sign power-sharing deal

  • August 17 2019 11:44:00

FM Çavuşoğlu visits Sudan as parties sign power-sharing deal

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
FM Çavuşoğlu visits Sudan as parties sign power-sharing deal

Turkey’s top diplomat visits Sudanese capital Khartoum for an official visit as parties sign a power-sharing deal on Aug. 17.

“In friendly and brotherly #Sudan for the signing ceremony of the Constitutional Declaration covering arrangements of the Transitional Civilian Authority,” Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

Çavuşoğlu mde the online remarks before the signing ceremony of a power-sharing deal between rival sides in the country on Aug. 17.

The agreement was signed in the presence of regional and international dignitaries including Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and South Sudanese President Salva Kiir.

The signing ceremony of the Constitutional Declaration covered arrangements concerning the Transitional Civilian Authority, between the Forces of Freedom and Change and the Transitional Military Council, according to a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry earlier on Aug. 16.

Under the power-sharing deal, a sovereign council, consisting of six civilians and five military personnel, will run the country until elections.

According to the agreement, the country’s prime minister will be appointed with the approval of the council on Aug. 20, and will be sworn in in front of the council and head of the Supreme Court on Aug. 21.

As part of his visit, Çavuşoğlu was expected to meet with Sudanese officials and representatives from some other countries participating in the signing ceremony.

On Aug. 4, Sudan’s ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the opposition alliance Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) initialed the declaration towards a transition to civilian rule following the ouster of long-serving President Omar al-Bashir.

Sudan has been in turmoil since April 11, when the military establishment announced al-Bashir’s removal after months of popular protests against his 30-year rule.

Turkey, Sudan, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu

MOST POPULAR

  1. Islamic countries constitute majority of the world’s battlefields: CHP leader

    Islamic countries constitute majority of the world’s battlefields: CHP leader

  2. Green Dad recalls forestation campaigns in Turkey with Christian missionary, village bully

    Green Dad recalls forestation campaigns in Turkey with Christian missionary, village bully

  3. Presidential circular urges immediate finalization of nuclear power plant processes

    Presidential circular urges immediate finalization of nuclear power plant processes

  4. Worker finds $360K, turns it in to owner

    Worker finds $360K, turns it in to owner

  5. Turkey marks 20th anniversary of Marmara earthquake

    Turkey marks 20th anniversary of Marmara earthquake
Recommended
Turkey slams Israeli ministers remarks on Al-Aqsa

Turkey slams Israeli minister's remarks on Al-Aqsa

Turkish, Indonesian leaders exchange holiday greetings

Turkish, Indonesian leaders exchange holiday greetings
Turkish sailors in Turkey after abducted off Nigeria

Turkish sailors in Turkey after abducted off Nigeria

Turkey condemns attack in Libya

Turkey condemns attack in Libya
Turkey wont let fait accompli in Cyprus, E Med: Defense minister

Turkey won't let fait accompli in Cyprus, E Med: Defense minister
10 Turkish sailors abducted off Nigeria released

10 Turkish sailors abducted off Nigeria released

WORLD Hundreds defy restrictions, join protests in Kashmir

Hundreds defy restrictions, join protests in Kashmir

Hundreds of people protested an unprecedented security crackdown and clashed with police on Aug. 16 in Indian-controlled Kashmir, as India’s government said it was constantly reviewing the situation in the disputed region and the restrictions there will be removed over the next few days.
ECONOMY Turkish satellite completes 8th year in orbit

Turkish satellite completes 8th year in orbit

Turkey's first national earth observation satellite, named Rasat, completed its 8th year in orbit.         
SPORTS Denizlispor beat Galatasaray in opening match

Denizlispor beat Galatasaray in opening match

Newly promoted Yukatel Denizlispor shutout current champions of the Turkish Super Lig in the opening match of the new season Friday at Denizli Atatürk Stadium.