FM Çavuşoğlu visits Sudan as parties sign power-sharing deal

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s top diplomat visits Sudanese capital Khartoum for an official visit as parties sign a power-sharing deal on Aug. 17.

“In friendly and brotherly #Sudan for the signing ceremony of the Constitutional Declaration covering arrangements of the Transitional Civilian Authority,” Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

Çavuşoğlu mde the online remarks before the signing ceremony of a power-sharing deal between rival sides in the country on Aug. 17.

The agreement was signed in the presence of regional and international dignitaries including Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and South Sudanese President Salva Kiir.

The signing ceremony of the Constitutional Declaration covered arrangements concerning the Transitional Civilian Authority, between the Forces of Freedom and Change and the Transitional Military Council, according to a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry earlier on Aug. 16.

Under the power-sharing deal, a sovereign council, consisting of six civilians and five military personnel, will run the country until elections.

According to the agreement, the country’s prime minister will be appointed with the approval of the council on Aug. 20, and will be sworn in in front of the council and head of the Supreme Court on Aug. 21.

As part of his visit, Çavuşoğlu was expected to meet with Sudanese officials and representatives from some other countries participating in the signing ceremony.

On Aug. 4, Sudan’s ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the opposition alliance Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) initialed the declaration towards a transition to civilian rule following the ouster of long-serving President Omar al-Bashir.

Sudan has been in turmoil since April 11, when the military establishment announced al-Bashir’s removal after months of popular protests against his 30-year rule.



