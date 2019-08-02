Five people killed in bus fire in Turkey's west

  • August 02 2019 17:05:00

Five people killed in bus fire in Turkey's west

BALIKESİR
Five people killed in bus fire in Turkeys west

At least five people were killed and 15 were injured in a fire that erupted on a passenger bus in the western province of Balıkesir on Aug. 2.

Ambulances, gendarmerie forces and fire squads were immediately dispatched to the scene.

The bus was carrying 37 people, 34 of which were passengers.

The driver of the bus was detained in the scope of an initial inquiry.

“Five citizens lost their lives, one of which was a child. The injured were immediately hospitalized,” the Governor’s Office of Balıkesir said in a written statement.

“After the fire broke out from the coffee machine, the driver pulled the car over and asked the passengers to calmly evacuate [the bus], according to the driver and his assistant,” Yücel Yılmaz, the mayor of Balıkesir, told reporters

As they tried to get off the bus in a panic, some were stuck in front of the bus’s door, the mayor said.

“Our early guess is that our five citizens were suffocated due to the toxic fumes and then died in the flames,” he added.

Turkey, Balıkesir, bus fire

MOST POPULAR

  1. Varosha to become tourist attraction

    Varosha to become tourist attraction

  2. Turkey’s top military brass remains same

    Turkey’s top military brass remains same

  3. Internet radio-TV broadcasts are now under the control of RTÜK

    Internet radio-TV broadcasts are now under the control of RTÜK

  4. Top 10 best holiday destinations in Turkey

    Top 10 best holiday destinations in Turkey

  5. Real Madrid v. Fenerbahçe: Goals galore in Munich

    Real Madrid v. Fenerbahçe: Goals galore in Munich
Recommended
Syrian population makes up 5 percent of Turkey’s population: CHP report

Syrian population makes up 5 percent of Turkey’s population: CHP report
Turkey to hold 11th ambassadors’ conference with theme “Robust Diplomacy: Active on the Ground and at the Table”

Turkey to hold 11th ambassadors’ conference with theme “Robust Diplomacy: Active on the Ground and at the Table”
13th round of Syria peace talks ends in Kazakhstan

13th round of Syria peace talks ends in Kazakhstan
Officials laud Turkish efforts in developing space tech

Officials laud Turkish efforts in developing space tech
US military delegation to visit Ankara to continue safe zone talks

US military delegation to visit Ankara to continue safe zone talks

Internet radio-TV broadcasts are now under the control of RTÜK

Internet radio-TV broadcasts are now under the control of RTÜK
WORLD US sanctions on foreign minister childish: Rouhani

US sanctions on foreign minister 'childish': Rouhani

Iran's president lambasted new U.S. sanctions by the Trump administration targeting the country's foreign minister, describing the move Thursday as "childish" and a barrier to diplomacy.
ECONOMY Varosha to become tourist attraction

Varosha to become tourist attraction

The Turkish Cypriot government is speeding up efforts to turn Varosha, which has remained abandoned and uninhabited for 45 years, into a major tourist destination.
SPORTS Malatyaspor move to Europa League 3rd qualifying round

Malatyaspor move to Europa League 3rd qualifying round

Turkish football club Yeni Malatyaspor advanced to the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League late on Aug. 1, beating Slovenia's Olimpija Ljubljana 1-0 in an away game.