Fitch revises Turkey's outlook from negative to stable

  • November 02 2019 12:18:47

Fitch revises Turkey's outlook from negative to stable

BERLIN-Anadolu Agency
Fitch revises Turkeys outlook from negative to stable

Credit ratings agency Fitch revised Turkey's outlook from "negative" to "stable" on Nov 1 and affirmed its “BB-“ rating.

The agency also revised up its GDP forecast for 2019 by 0.8 percentage points to 0.3% on the back of stronger second-quarter outturns.

Fitch maintained its GDP growth forecast of 3.1% for 2020 and 3.6% in 2021.

“Turkey has continued to make progress in rebalancing and stabilizing its economy, leading to an easing in downside risks since our previous review in July," Fitch analysts said in a note.

"The current account balance has improved, FX reserves have edged up, economic growth has continued, inflation has fallen and the lira has held up despite large cuts in interest rates, buoyed by more supportive global financing conditions and the recent U.S. announcement on the removal of Syria-related sanctions."

credit rating,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Greek parliament passes a controversial new asylum law

    Greek parliament passes a controversial new asylum law

  2. Turkey, Russia launch first patrols in northern Syria

    Turkey, Russia launch first patrols in northern Syria

  3. Istanbul roads gridlocked due to rainfall

    Istanbul roads gridlocked due to rainfall

  4. Turkish, Russian troops protect NATO border

    Turkish, Russian troops protect NATO border

  5. Sidewalk in Turkish capital offers lessons in math

    Sidewalk in Turkish capital offers lessons in math
Recommended
Turkish exports hit $16.34B in October

Turkish exports hit $16.34B in October

International organizations back Turkish pine honey

International organizations back Turkish pine honey
Turkey seeks more Qatari investments: VP Oktay

Turkey seeks more Qatari investments: VP Oktay
Treasury unveils financing program for 2020

Treasury unveils financing program for 2020
Turkeys manufacturing PMI at 49 points in October

Turkey's manufacturing PMI at 49 points in October

EU unemployment rate at lowest since January 2000

EU unemployment rate at lowest since January 2000
WORLD Syrians return back to areas after security measures

Syrians return back to areas after security measures

Turkey's military sources on Nov. 1 announced that Syrians who hear of the comprehensive security measures taken in Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn are returning back to the area. 
ECONOMY Turkish exports hit $16.34B in October

Turkish exports hit $16.34B in October

Turkey's exports amounted to $16.336 billion in October according to the general trade system, the country's trade minister said on Nov. 2.
SPORTS Beşiktaş wants to add to derby victory in Süper Lig

Beşiktaş wants to add to derby victory in Süper Lig

Beşiktaş aims for another victory on Nov. 2 in the Turkish Süper Lig at Antalyaspor, hoping to add to last week’s success against city rival Galatasaray.