First Miss Venezuela crowned after ditching measurements  

  • August 02 2019 12:00:00

First Miss Venezuela crowned after ditching measurements  

CARACAS - AFP
First Miss Venezuela crowned after ditching measurements

A 19-year-old student has been crowned Miss Venezuela, becoming the first winner of the annual pageant since it opted not to publish contestants' waist, hip and bust measurements.

Thalia Olvino prevailed in Caracas on Aug. 1 after organizers, facing criticism for the contest's primary focus on physical appearance, said they wanted to push back against stereotypes about what an ideal woman looks like.

"I did this with all my heart and total dedication," Olvino said after the pageant during which contestants paraded on stage in swimsuits nevertheless.

In the past presenters would tell the audience the exact size of each contestant, many of whom underwent cosmetic surgery and followed strict diets to achieve the supposedly ideal physique: a 90-centimeter bust, 60-centimeter waist and 90-centimeter hips. But this year organizers tried to shift the focus, quizzing the contestants about their character.           "Determination," "excellence" and "initiative," marketing student Olvino replied when asked to highlight her main qualities.

In another round, fellow candidate Melissa Jimenez said that "Miss Venezuela has evolved and serves to empower women."      "A woman can inspire others to follow their dreams," she added.

Miss Venezuela, which has been running since 1952, is normally big business in the crisis-wracked Latin American country, but it is suffering from the same difficulties as the rest of the population.

One of those is frequent blackouts and a spokeswoman for the pageant last week revealed that the contest did not have enough money to put in place contingency measures in case of a power outage.

Several beauty queens sent messages of solidarity to the Venezuelan people.

"I wanted to share with you how much love and support I have for all of you in Venezuela right now who are going through a very difficult time," former Miss Universe Natalie Glebova said.

Miss Venezuela, Caracas, measurements

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s top military brass remains same

    Turkey’s top military brass remains same

  2. US court denies parole request for murderer of Turkish envoy

    US court denies parole request for murderer of Turkish envoy

  3. Delivery of second batch of S-400s to be completed in 2020: Official

    Delivery of second batch of S-400s to be completed in 2020: Official

  4. Erdoğan holds talks with Saudi King, UK PM Johnson over phone

    Erdoğan holds talks with Saudi King, UK PM Johnson over phone

  5. Germany to employ Turkish care workers for its elderly

    Germany to employ Turkish care workers for its elderly
Recommended
Gospel rapper awarded $2.7 mn for song copied by Katy Perry

Gospel rapper awarded $2.7 mn for song copied by Katy Perry    
Assos excavations have been going on since 1800s

Assos excavations have been going on since 1800s
Four of most-watched films are Turkish

Four of most-watched films are Turkish
Bodrum Ballet Festival opens Aug 3

Bodrum Ballet Festival opens Aug 3
Organizers finally cancel troubled Woodstock 50 festival

Organizers finally cancel troubled Woodstock 50 festival
Netflix debuts Scorseses Irishman trailer with De Niro, Pacino

Netflix debuts Scorsese's 'Irishman' trailer with De Niro, Pacino

WORLD US sanctions on foreign minister childish: Rouhani

US sanctions on foreign minister 'childish': Rouhani

Iran's president lambasted new U.S. sanctions by the Trump administration targeting the country's foreign minister, describing the move Thursday as "childish" and a barrier to diplomacy.
ECONOMY Foreigners share in house sales climb to 4%

Foreigners' share in house sales climb to 4%

Foreigners' investment in the Turkish housing sector has gained momentum recently with almost 4% houses sold to non-Turkish people in the first half of 2019, said the country's statistical authority on Aug. 2.
SPORTS Malatyaspor move to Europa League 3rd qualifying round

Malatyaspor move to Europa League 3rd qualifying round

Turkish football club Yeni Malatyaspor advanced to the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League late on Aug. 1, beating Slovenia's Olimpija Ljubljana 1-0 in an away game.