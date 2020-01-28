First billion cubic meters of gas supplied via TurkStream

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Gazprom supplied its first billion cubic meters of gas via the TurkStream gas pipeline, the company announced on Jan. 27.

The Russian company said that of that amount, about 54 percent went to the Turkish gas market while the remaining 46 percent was delivered to the Turkey-Bulgaria border.

TurkStream is an export gas pipeline stretching from Russia to Turkey across the Black Sea with a design capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

Commercial supplies via the gas pipeline commenced on Jan. 1, 2020.

On Jan. 8, the presidents of Russia and Turkey held a grand opening ceremony for the TurkStream pipeline in Istanbul.

