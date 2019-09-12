Fire in Turkish Cyprus military zone under control: Defense Ministry

  • September 12 2019 09:28:00

Fire in Turkish Cyprus military zone under control: Defense Ministry

GİRNE- Anadolu Agency
A fire after an explosion in a military zone in Turkish Cyprus’ coastal city of Girne has been taken under control, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said on Sept. 12.

“An ammunition depot belonging to the Ammunition Division Command in Girne caused an explosion at 01:30 due to a yet undetermined reason,” the ministry said on its Twitter account.

All necessary precautions have been taken regarding the incident in which no loss of life has occurred, said the statement, noting that an investigation committee has been established and studies have been started immediately to determine the cause of the explosion.

Consecutive explosions occurred following a fire in a military zone on Sept. 12 in Northern Cyprus's coastal city of Girne.       

"A fire broke out in an arsenal within the military zone and there were consecutive explosions in the eastern part of Girne," Kudret Özersay, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) wrote on Facebook.       

Özersay said he is coordinating with officials from the military and police department who are dealing with the situation and he would soon arrive at the scene.       

As soon as reliable information is reached, it will be shared with the public, he said.       

There are no fatalities but some people were injured by glass shards that scattered because of the explosions, Özersay said.    

At the moment, the fire is still burning in the arsenal, entries are closed to the area due to the shrapnel, he said, and added that electricity in the region was cut off as a measure.       

Özersay also mentioned that people in the Arapköy region have been largely evacuated as a precaution, but fire is not spreading.       

"It is pleasing that there was no loss of life in the explosions that occurred in an arsenal in the military zone in the eastern Girne," President Mustafa Akıncı told reporters after arriving at the scene along with Prime Minister Ersin Tatar and Özersay.       

He said there is no reason to worry at the moment and vowed to stay in touch with Turkey and would call for help if necessary.       

Akıncı also went to the Acapulco hotel to reassure tourist and said those who have flights in the morning would be taken safely to the airport.       

Tatar urged calm and hoped the explosions would be soon be stopped.       

Stating the importance of not losing any lives, he said the region is under the control.       

