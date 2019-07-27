Fight against FETÖ continues inside and outside Turkey: Interior minister

  • July 27 2019 14:37:48

BELGRADE- Anadolu Agency
Turkey will continue to fight against FETÖ inside and outside the country, the interior minister said on July 27.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency during his visit to Albania's capital Tirana, Süleyman Soylu said Turkey will win the fight against FETÖ in Albania and in other countries.

“In this fight, our determination both in the country and abroad will continue in the same manner," he added.

Speaking about his visit to Tirana, the minister said he met with his Albanian counterpart Sander Lleshaj and Prime Minister Edi Rama, adding “serious decisions” were taken during the meetings.

"The issue of taking steps together in the fight against all terrorist organizations, including FETÖ, was evaluated during the meeting. They have expressed their commitment in this regard," Soylu said.

Soylu said that the approach of both Albanian prime minister and interior minister toward FETÖ has pleased him.

