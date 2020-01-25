FETÖ terror group's 'Malaysia imam' detained

KONYA-Anadolu Agency

A suspected so-called “Malaysia imam” of the FETÖ was detained in central Turkey, security sources said on Jan. 25.

The suspect, identified by Ahmet K., was so-called imam of FETÖ members in Malaysia from 2011 to 2013.

Turkish police arrested the suspect and his wife, identified as Betul K., in Turkey's Konya province.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based ringleader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the 2016 defeated coup attempt which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkey's military, police and judiciary.