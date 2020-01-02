FETÖ suspect detained in Albania brought to Turkey

ISTANBUL

A FETÖ suspect detained by Albanian law enforcement forces was handed over at the Rinas Airport to a special team deployed to Tirana by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MİT).



The suspect, named Harun Çelik, was later brought back to Istanbul on an Air Albania aircraft and was detained by the Turkish police.



When the suspect was taken to the airport, his friends ran after the car and called, “Harun, faint!”



The suspect was detained and arrested in Albania on July, 2019 and has been in jail since.



It is believed that thousands of FETÖ-linked high-level military and civilian bureaucrats as well as other people have fled Turkey before and after the coup attempt.



A few hundreds of FETÖ-linked suspects have already been brought back to Turkey as a result of political and intelligence cooperation with countries such as Sudan, Pakistan, Kosovo and Afghanistan.