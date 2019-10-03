Festival treats kids to open-air cinema in SE Turkey

  • October 03 2019 09:06:00

Festival treats kids to open-air cinema in SE Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Festival treats kids to open-air cinema in SE Turkey

Tens of thousands of village children, many of them new to movies on the big screen, recently enjoyed watching an open-air film as part of a festival in eastern and southeastern Turkey

In the festival, 30,000 children had open-air cinema experience with their families in the Ardahan, Kars, Iğdır, Van and Hakkari provinces, in Turkey’s east and southeast on Sept. 16-27.

The 7th Cinematic (Sinemasal) Film Festival was co-organized by the Culture and Tourism Ministry Cinema Directorate and the Cinematic Culture and Arts Association.

The festival, which aims to introduce movies to socio-culturally disadvantaged children, from 2013 to 2018 also showed films in Turkey’s Black Sea, Mediterranean, central Anatolia, Marmara and Aegean regions.

"We went from village to village to bring children together to watch movies with the support of the ministry and local authorities," festival organizer Enes Kaya told Anadolu Agency.

Festival treats kids to open-air cinema in SE Turkey

Kaya said they handed out commemorative movie tickets, popcorn, and juice for free.

This was probably the children’s first experience of open-air cinema, he said. 

'3.5M children in 7 festivals'

Kaya stressed that they not only offer open-air movies but also painting, puppetry workshops, and many more activities.

"We would like to continue the festivals," he added.

"Next year, the festival will go to the western Black Sea region. In seven festivals we reached 3.5 million kids. Seeing their joy makes us so happy." 

Southeastern Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. AKP will not propose lowering presidential vote requirement to 40 percent: Erdoğan

    AKP will not propose lowering presidential vote requirement to 40 percent: Erdoğan

  2. Volkswagen establishes Turkey unit

    Volkswagen establishes Turkey unit

  3. Electronic cigarettes to be banned totally: Minister

    Electronic cigarettes to be banned totally: Minister

  4. Main opposition CHP leader criticizes new economic program

    Main opposition CHP leader criticizes new economic program

  5. Cyprus talks… Failed again…

    Cyprus talks… Failed again…
Recommended
Light brighter than the sun to virtually decipher ancient scrolls

Light brighter than the sun to virtually decipher ancient scrolls
Over 20M people took part in World Cleanup Day: Organizer

Over 20M people took part in World Cleanup Day: Organizer
Rare basalt columns become tourist hub in Turkey

Rare basalt columns become tourist hub in Turkey
Swift birds released into nature

Swift birds released into nature
Ancient structures protected against earthquake

Ancient structures protected against earthquake
Artist Banksy opens pop-up shop in trademark dispute

Artist Banksy opens pop-up shop in trademark dispute     
WORLD Democrats say Trump administration used misinformation to attack US diplomat

Democrats say Trump administration used misinformation to attack US diplomat

Democrats accused the Trump administration on Oct. 2 of using "propaganda and disinformation" to attack the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine and demanded that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo explain how the material circulated at top levels of his department.
ECONOMY September inflation at single digit, down to 9.26%

September inflation at single digit, down to 9.26%

Turkey saw an annual hike of 9.26% in consumer prices in August, Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) reported on Oct. 3.
SPORTS Icardi opens PSG account to claim victory at Galatasaray

Icardi opens PSG account to claim victory at Galatasaray

Mauro Icardi scored his first Paris Saint-Germain goal as the French champion beat Galatasaray 1-0 to move four points clear at the top of its Champions League group.