Fenerbahçe win Turkish Women's Basketball Presidential Cup

  • October 10 2019 10:34:32

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Fenerbahçe Öznur Kablo won the Turkish Women's Basketball Presidential Cup after beating Gelecek Koleji Cukurova Basketbol 86-62 on Oct. 9. 

Turkish league winner and Turkish Cup holder Fenerbahçe Öznur Kablo met with the play-off finalist Gelecek Koleji Cukurova Basketbol for the 27th Presidential Cup.

Fenerbahçe dominated the match at the Kadir Has Dome in Kayseri, a central province of Turkey, to win the title for the 12th time.

Fenerbahçe have lifted 12 titles, in 1999, 2000, 2001, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2019.

Following top winners Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray won the title eight times with six times in a row.

