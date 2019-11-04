Fenerbahçe stunned by underdogs Kayserispor

  • November 04 2019 09:26:00

Fenerbahçe stunned by underdogs Kayserispor

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish Super League title contenders Fenerbahçe were stunned by İstikbal Mobilya Kayserispor in a 1-0 away loss on Nov. 3.

Kayserispor's Turkish forward Umut Bulut scored the match's only goal in the 57th minute by beating the offside trap and receiving a through ball from Ghanaian teammate Bernard Mensah.

Bulut ran into the penalty box to beat Fenerbahçe goalkeeper Altay Bayındır who was unable to parry the shot.

Fenerbahçe preferred an attacking style of play with İstanbul team players, Victor Moses and Luiz Gustavo, hitting the crossbar once each.

But Kayserispor earned the 1-0 win for the surprising result.

Kayserispor have been in a nightmarish season as it finds itseif at the bottom of the standings, 18, with seven points.

Following the loss, Fenerbahçe, who had 17 points, dropped to fourth place in standings.

Aytemiz Alanyaspor still top the Super League with 19 points in 10 matches.

Demir Grup Sivasspor are following the leaders with 18 points in the league table.

BtcTurk Yeni Malatyaspor are now in the third spot as earning 17 points this season. Malatyaspor are ahead of Fenerbahçe on goal difference.

- Sunday's results:

Yukatel Denizlispor - Demir Grup Sivasspor: 0-2

Kasımpaşa - BtcTurk Yeni Malatyaspor: 2-2

İstikbal Mobilya Kayserispor - Fenerbahçe: 1-0

