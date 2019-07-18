Fenerbahçe seeking new football trainer

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's Fenerbahçe is seeking a coach for its youth academy, according to social media posts.

Fenerbahçe Sporting Director Damien Comolli, 46, posted an opening on LinkedIn to hire a trainer for the Istanbul club's youth setup.

"Fenerbahçe SK is looking for a Head of Coaching and Methodology for its Football Academy," said the ad, which quickly went viral.

The French-born Comolli said candidates should have a UEFA Pro License, a top-tier coaching license required by the UEFA -- European football's governing body -- or the A License, which is one level below Pro License.

Both licenses are mandated by the UEFA for persons to coach a senior team or its reserves.

Candidates were also told to have extensive professional football experience and fluent Turkish and English.

Comolli slammed over poor results

Fenerbahçe appointed Comolli in June 2018 as part of a new project launched by the club.

The mastermind of Fenerbahçe's new scouting project, Comolli was under fire last season over making bad player picks.

Last season's signings by Comolli contributed to Fenerbahçe's poor showing in the Turkish Super Lig.

While their archrivals Galatasaray became the 2019 Turkish champions with 69 points, Fenerbahçe ended the league campaign in sixth spot, 23 points behind them.

Last summer Fenerbahçe wanted to kick off a new project to establish a scouting and youth setup system to get promising players for cheap rather than paying millions of euros for players over age 30.

This ongoing project aims to acquire young players at bargain prices so the club can minimize its debt.

At the same time the club aimed to create an intimidating football team to dominate the Super Lig by paying fewer transfer fees.

In June 2019, Fenerbahçe announced that its debt is over $650 million. The club owes $661.6 million or 3.5 billion Turkish liras as of Dec. 31, 2018.

Established in 1907 in Istanbul, Fenerbahçe is one of the biggest clubs in Turkey and has competed in many branches such as football, basketball, and volleyball.