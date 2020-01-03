Fenerbahçe ends four-match losing streak after beating Olympiacos

  • January 03 2020 09:38:25

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkish basketball club Fenerbahçe Beko defeated Greece's Olympiacos Piraeus 96-87 in a Round 17 game of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.

The Istanbul club ended their four-match losing streak in the EuroLeague with the away victory.

Fenerbahçe's Nando De Colo was unstoppable as he played with 32 points to be the highest scorer of the game.

Luigi Datome scored 15 points and Kostas Sloukas dropped 14 points to help their team to victory against Olympiacos Piraeus.

In addition, Derrick Williams played with 13 points.

For the losing side, Vassilis Spanoulis and Georgios Printezis were the highest scorers after they dropped 14 points.

Fenerbahçe and Olympiacos Piraeus each have six wins and 11 defeats at the end of 17 games.

The results of Jan. 2's EuroLeague games are as follows:

Crvena Zvezda Mts Belgrade - Bayern Munich: 93-63

Zalgiris Kaunas - Maccabi Fox Tel Aviv: 73-68

Olympiacos Piraeus - Fenerbahçe Beko: 87-96

Kirolbet Baskonia Vitoria-gasteiz - Barcelona: 76-74

