Fenerbahçe defeat Başakşehir 2-1

  • August 25 2019 15:06:51

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Istanbul football powerhouse Fenerbahçe on Aug. 24 evening defeated Başakşehir 2-1 in an away game during stoppage time.

In the second match day of the league, Başakşehir -- also hailing from the Turkish metropolis -- initially scored in the first half with French player Enzo Crivelli in the 27th minute, but it was disallowed as he was offside. The referee used the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system to cancel the goal.

Istanbul's navy-orange club found their first goal in the 32nd minute with Crivelli, who scored a beautiful chip shot just inside the six-yard box. 

Near the end of the first half, Fenerbahçe scored but their goal was disallowed after checking with the video referee.

Despite going down 0-1 after the first half, Fenerbahçe came back in the second half to beat their opponents with a goal from Vedat Muriqi in the 77th minute.

The Yellow Canaries found the winning goal in the 92nd minute, in stoppage time, courtesy of Nebil Dirar.

With the win, Fenerbahçe raised their points in the Turkish Super Lig to six.

