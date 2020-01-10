Fenerbahçe Beko beat Baskonia for second straight win

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's Fenerbahçe Beko defeated Spain's Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz 79-65 on Jan. 9 in a Round 18 game of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.

During the game at the Fernando Buesa Arena in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain, Leo Westermann was the top scorer for Fenerbahçe Beko with 21 points.

The Turkish basketball giants marked their second consecutive win following their 96-87 victory over Olympiacos.

The Yellow-Navies, with seven wins and 11 losses, are in 12th place.

The results are as follows:

ALBA Berlin - Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv: 89-95

AX Armani Exchange Milan - Panathinaikos OPAP Athens: 96-87

Real Madrid - Zalgiris Kaunas: 88-82

KIROLBET Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz - Fenerbahçe Beko: 65-79