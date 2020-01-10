Fenerbahçe Beko beat Baskonia for second straight win
ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's Fenerbahçe Beko defeated Spain's Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz 79-65 on Jan. 9 in a Round 18 game of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.
During the game at the Fernando Buesa Arena in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain, Leo Westermann was the top scorer for Fenerbahçe Beko with 21 points.
The Turkish basketball giants marked their second consecutive win following their 96-87 victory over Olympiacos.
The Yellow-Navies, with seven wins and 11 losses, are in 12th place.
The results are as follows:
ALBA Berlin - Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv: 89-95
AX Armani Exchange Milan - Panathinaikos OPAP Athens: 96-87
Real Madrid - Zalgiris Kaunas: 88-82
KIROLBET Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz - Fenerbahçe Beko: 65-79