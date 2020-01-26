Fenerbahçe beat win puts them higher in standings

Turkey's Fenerbahçe earned a 2-0 home win against Medipol Başakşehir in Süper Lig on Jan. 25 -- a key victory carrying the Yellow Canaries to second position in division standings.

Germany's Max Kruse broke the deadlock in the 72 minute, scoring the opener for Fenerbahçe. Kruse dribbled past his opponents to get free in the penalty area and put the ball into Başakşehir net with a low shot.

Near the end of the game at Ulker Stadium, Fenerbahçe doubled the gap as forward Vedat Muriqi made a close range finish. Muriqi was assisted by winger Garry Rodrigues from the right flank.

The win gives Fenerbahçe 37 points in 19 weeks to climb to the second spot in the league led by Demir Grup Sivasspor which earned 40 points in 18 matches.

Başakşehir falls to third as the Istanbul team has 36 points.

Fans rain scarves for quake victims

Fenerbahçe fans showered their scarves and beanies to show support for earthquake victims in east Turkey.

The home crowd chanted that Fenerbahçe fans will not let the quake victims feel cold.

Winter accessories will be taken to the quake-hit Elazığ province, where winter conditions are generally harsh.

A 6.8-magnitude quake shook the province on Jan. 25. Tremors were also felt in neighboring countries including Syria and Georgia.

The death toll from the powerful earthquake stands at 29, the country's disaster relief agency said.

So far, 1,234 people have been reported injured as rescue workers continue recovering residents buried under rubble, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

A total of 43 people have been rescued including a woman, 17 hours after her house collapsed.

A team of surveyors is assessing the damage, with initial reports suggesting 72 buildings were completely damaged.

Federation delays game over earthquake

Turkish Football Federation said that the Süper Lig game between BtcTurk Yeni Malatyaspor and Trabzonspor has been postponed because of the quake.

Malatya is a province nearby Elazığ.

AFAD said 843 peole were injured in Elazığ, 226 in Malatya, 43 in Diyarbakır, 25 in Adıyaman, six in Batman, 37 in Kahramanmaraş, 63 in Şanlıurfa.

Week 19 results:

Gençlerbirliği - Gaziantep FK: 1-0

Hes Kablo Kayserispor - MKE Ankaragücü: 1-1

Kasımpaşa - Aytemiz Alanyaspor: 1-2

Fenerbahçe - Medipol Başakşehir: 2-0