Family of murdered Nigerian migrant to join criminal proceedings after 13-year struggle

  • January 16 2020 12:18:00

Family of murdered Nigerian migrant to join criminal proceedings after 13-year struggle

İsmail Saymaz – ISTANBUL
Family of murdered Nigerian migrant to join criminal proceedings after 13-year struggle

The family of Festus Okey, a Nigerian asylum seeker who had been murdered at Istanbul’s Beyoğlu police station in 2007, will join the criminal proceedings after 13 years of a legal and bureaucratic struggle.

Okey was detained on Aug. 20, 2007 on charges of drug possession and was brought to the Beyoğlu police station. He was fatally shot by Yıldız after his interrogation.

Before his killing, Okey had told police officers that he was intending to apply for asylum to the U.N.’s refugee agency, which would give him temporary protection in Turkey.

It is understood that the first investigation report was prepared by the accused police officer Cengiz Yıldız and Okey’s shirt covered in blood, which will prove the distance he was shot from, was lost in a hospital.

It took four years for the Beyoğlu 4th High Criminal Court to investigate and determine whether the deceased person was Okey.

It later emerged that a petition asking for a proof of Okey’s identity that was sent to Nigeria was sent to the wrong authority.

A second submission was rejected because the petition was in Arabic, not English.

After years of efforts, Okey’s lawyers had managed to contact his elder brother Tochukwu Gameliah Ogu, who lives between Nigeria and South Africa.

The lawyers, who took over the representation of Tochukwu Gameliah Ogu, applied to the court to join the criminal proceedings.

Tochukwu Gameliah Ogu’s request to join the criminal proceedings had been rejected by the local court, saying it did not consider the DNA report as a sufficient document to prove their family relationship.

In 2011, an Istanbul court sentenced Cengiz to four years and two months in jail over involuntary manslaughter. Cengiz, however, was never imprisoned and the decision was appealed.

Lawyer Alptekin Ocak and artist Banu Cennetoğlu went to Johannesburg, South Africa on Aug. 3, 2019, where Festus Okey’s family lived.

Ocak and Cennetoğlu received a DNA sample and power of attorney from Okey’s mother, Love Ogu, and his brother. The DNA samples examined at the Forensic Medicine Institute matched those of Okey.

The Istanbul 21st High Criminal Court accepted the report of the Forensic Medicine Institute at the hearing on Jan. 15 and ruled that Okey’s mother and brother would join the criminal proceedings in the case.

The murder has drawn attention to the plight of illegalized migrants in Turkey, particularly from Africa who not only face huge precarity, but also generalized discrimination, including from the police.

asylum seekers,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Wikipedia ban lifted after top court ruling issued

    Wikipedia ban lifted after top court ruling issued

  2. Egyptian police raid Turkish state-run news agency in Cairo

    Egyptian police raid Turkish state-run news agency in Cairo

  3. Erdoğan vows more mayors from opposition will join AKP

    Erdoğan vows more mayors from opposition will join AKP

  4. New walking tour app spotlights multicultural Istanbul

    New walking tour app spotlights multicultural Istanbul

  5. Haftar delayed truce to undermine Turkish-Russian weight on Libya peace talks: Minister

    Haftar delayed truce to undermine Turkish-Russian weight on Libya peace talks: Minister
Recommended
Two soldiers killed in accident during shooting training in Turkey’s southeast

Two soldiers killed in accident during shooting training in Turkey’s southeast
Turkey to keep backing legitimate Libyan gov’t: Turkish president

Turkey to keep backing legitimate Libyan gov’t: Turkish president
Historic Virgin Mary Church reopens as library

Historic Virgin Mary Church reopens as library
World’s smallest jugs attracts attention from abroad

World’s smallest jugs attracts attention from abroad
Stranded lamb rescued from air well by firefighters

Stranded lamb rescued from air well by firefighters
Turkey deports 3 German nationals for terror links

Turkey deports 3 German nationals for terror links
WORLD European Commission president thanks Turkish Cypriot leader

European Commission president thanks Turkish Cypriot leader

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who officially took office on Dec. 1, has thanked Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akıncı in a letter.

ECONOMY Turkeys Central Bank cuts interest rates 75 bps

Turkey's Central Bank cuts interest rates 75 bps

The Central Bank of Turkey (CBRT) on Jan 16. cut its one-week repo rate by 75 basis points.
SPORTS EuroLeague: Fenerbahçe to face Catalan giant Barcelona

EuroLeague: Fenerbahçe to face Catalan giant Barcelona

Turkey’s Fenerbahçe Beko will host Catalan basketball powerhouse Barcelona Lassa in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague 2019-20 regular season.