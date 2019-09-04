Exports rise 1.7% in August

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's exports were worth $13.2 billion in August, up 1.7% from a year earlier, the country's trade minister said on Sept. 4.

Ruhsar Pekcan said the country's imports inched down 0.27% on a yearly basis to $15.5 billion in the month.

Turkey saw nearly 10% annual decline in foreign trade deficit to $2.4 billion last month, she added.

Foreign trade volume stood at $28.7 billion, up 0.62% during the same period.

In the calculation of foreign trade statistics, two different methods are used- the special trade system and the general trade system.

Calculations based on the special trade system do not include free zones and customs warehouses.

The general trade system is a wider concept, including customs warehouses, all types of free zones, free circulation area and premises for inward processing.

Through the end of every month, Turkey's statistical authority TurkStat releases the final foreign trade figures for the previous month, as the Ministry of Trade announces preliminary general trade system data in the first week of every month.