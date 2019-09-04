Exports rise 1.7% in August

  • September 04 2019 12:10:09

Exports rise 1.7% in August

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Exports rise 1.7% in August

Turkey's exports were worth $13.2 billion in August, up 1.7% from a year earlier, the country's trade minister said on Sept. 4.       

Ruhsar Pekcan said the country's imports inched down 0.27% on a yearly basis to $15.5 billion in the month.     

Turkey saw nearly 10% annual decline in foreign trade deficit to $2.4 billion last month, she added.     

Foreign trade volume stood at $28.7 billion, up 0.62% during the same period.     

In the calculation of foreign trade statistics, two different methods are used- the special trade system and the general trade system.     

Calculations based on the special trade system do not include free zones and customs warehouses.     

The general trade system is a wider concept, including customs warehouses, all types of free zones, free circulation area and premises for inward processing.     

Through the end of every month, Turkey's statistical authority TurkStat releases the final foreign trade figures for the previous month, as the Ministry of Trade announces preliminary general trade system data in the first week of every month.   

Economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. The AKP stepped up for expulsion of former prime minister

    The AKP stepped up for expulsion of former prime minister

  2. Erdoğan tidying up home before key changes

    Erdoğan tidying up home before key changes

  3. Turkish interior minister rejects EU claim on Greece migration

    Turkish interior minister rejects EU claim on Greece migration

  4. Turkey has plan B if US fails to keep promises for Syria safe zone: Defense minister

    Turkey has plan B if US fails to keep promises for Syria safe zone: Defense minister

  5. Ancient civilizations of Anatolia

    Ancient civilizations of Anatolia
Recommended
Turkey registers nearly 68,000 vehicles in July

Turkey registers nearly 68,000 vehicles in July
Auto sales over 239,000 in first 8 months

Auto sales over 239,000 in first 8 months

Turkey hits LNG import record in 1H

Turkey hits LNG import record in 1H

Turkeys annual inflation slips to 15.01% in August

Turkey's annual inflation slips to 15.01% in August

Turkeys GDP nearly at $175B in Q2

Turkey's GDP nearly at $175B in Q2

Foreign homebuyers boost Turkey’s furniture sector

Foreign homebuyers boost Turkey’s furniture sector

WORLD Iran rules out direct US talks

Iran rules out direct US talks

President Hassan Rouhani on Aug. 3 ruled out holding any bilateral talks with the United States and threatened to further cut Iran's commitments to a nuclear deal within days.  
ECONOMY Exports rise 1.7% in August

Exports rise 1.7% in August

Turkey's exports were worth $13.2 billion in August, up 1.7% from a year earlier, the country's trade minister said on Sept. 4.     
SPORTS Turkey loses 93-92 to US in OT at Basketball World Cup

Turkey loses 93-92 to US in OT at Basketball World Cup

Turkey lost 93-92 in overtime to the United States on Sept. 3 at the Basketball World Cup, closely missing the chance to grab its first win ever against the basketball giant.