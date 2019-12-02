Export-import coverage in 11 months nearly 87%

  • December 02 2019 13:46:00

Export-import coverage in 11 months nearly 87%

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Export-import coverage in 11 months nearly 87%

Turkey's export-import coverage ratio rose to 86.8% this January-November, up from 75.6% in the same period last year, said Turkey's trade minister on Dec. 2.

"Our exports in November totaled $16.2 billion, the fourth-highest monthly export figure in 11 months," said Ruhsar Pekcan. Pekcan said through November the foreign trade deficit fell 51.84% to $25.1 billion.

"In November, imports rose 11.44% to $18.1 billion compared to the same month last year," she said.

Pointing to the significant fall in imports in the first half of 2019, she said this rise also helped push up both production and investments.

"Our goal, in the medium-to-long term, is to keep this export-import coverage ratio at a sustainable level and consistent with Turkey's value-added oriented high-growth perspective," she added.

However, she said, in terms of the first 11 months as a whole, imports fell 11.29%, reaching $190.2 billion.

Commenting on growth figures also released today, Pekcan said with the third quarter figures Turkey was back in positive territory, adding that she expects to see even better figures by the end of the year.

Turkey's economy expanded 0.9% year-on-year in the third quarter of this year, the country's statistical authority reported Monday.

EU takes crown in Turkey export

"The leading sector in November was the automotive sector with $2.7 billion in exports, followed by the chemicals sector with $1.8 billion," said İsmail Gülle, head of the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM).

He added that the ready-made clothing and apparel sector reached $1.5 billion, putting it third.

Looking over the 11 months, Gülle said Turkey's defense and aviation products export to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar more than doubled.

Also rising more than 100% over the period were chemical product exports to Lebanon, Nigeria, Singapore, the Netherlands, and Slovenia, steel products to Saudi Arabia and Ukraine, automotive exports to Azerbaijan, and hazelnut exports to Italy, he said.

"The EU took the largest share in Turkey's export with a volume of $7.7 billion, or 47.5% of total exports," followed by the Mideast with $3.2 billion, non-EU countries ($1.4 billion), and Asian countries ($1.1 billion), he said.

"Germany, Iraq, and the United Kingdom were the 3 countries we exported the most to," he noted.

He said the top three export provinces were Istanbul with $6.1 billion, Bursa ($1.38 billion), and Kocaeli ($1.3 billion).

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, Libya deal complies with int'l law: Ministry

    Turkey, Libya deal complies with int'l law: Ministry

  2. Innovation: From dolmuş to Uber

    Innovation: From dolmuş to Uber

  3. YPG, Syria on top of Turkey’s agenda at NATO Summit

    YPG, Syria on top of Turkey’s agenda at NATO Summit

  4. Turkey has remarkable geopolitical potential: FM Çavuşoğlu

    Turkey has remarkable geopolitical potential: FM Çavuşoğlu

  5. Turkish chef wins ‘Oscar’ for cookbook

    Turkish chef wins ‘Oscar’ for cookbook
Recommended
Main opposition CHP questions sustainability of growth figures

Main opposition CHP questions sustainability of growth figures
Turkey recovers 48 million tons of waste in 2018

Turkey recovers 48 million tons of waste in 2018
Turkey’s manufacturing PMI rises to 49.5 in November

Turkey’s manufacturing PMI rises to 49.5 in November
Turkish economy returns to growth in Q3, expanding 0.9% y/y

Turkish economy returns to growth in Q3, expanding 0.9% y/y
Innovation: From dolmuş to Uber

Innovation: From dolmuş to Uber
Online sales jump 45 pct on Black Friday

Online sales jump 45 pct on Black Friday
WORLD Regime attacks kill 14 civilians in Syria

Regime attacks kill 14 civilians in Syria

The regime airstrikes on Dec. 2 killed 14 civilians and injured 27 others in Syria after targeting the Idlib de-escalation zone, said Turkey's National Defense Ministry.
ECONOMY Main opposition CHP questions sustainability of growth figures

Main opposition CHP questions sustainability of growth figures

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) spokesperson Faik Öztrak on Dec. 2 voiced the party’s dubiousness about recently announced economic growth figures, saying the growth did not generate any employment.
SPORTS Turkish athlete bags gold medal at JUDOWN competition

Turkish athlete bags gold medal at JUDOWN competition

Turkey won two gold, four silver and one bronze medal in Karate 1 Premier League in Spain's capital Madrid.