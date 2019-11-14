Explosion injures 17 in SE Turkey

  • November 14 2019 09:49:33

Explosion injures 17 in SE Turkey

ŞANLIURFA-Anadolu Agency
Explosion injures 17 in SE Turkey

Seventeen people were wounded during two simultaneous explosions in Turkey’s southeastern Şanlıurfa province, the provincial governor said late on Nov. 13.

They included a civilian on the balcony of a nearby house and 16 on-duty soldiers, Şanlıurfa Governor Abdullah Erin told reporters in front of the command building after inspecting the area.

Following the explosions, which occurred at the 20th Armored Brigade Command in Haliliye district, provincial authorities said initial reports indicated there were 14 wounded.

Erin said both explosions occurred in the armory and that the first one triggered the second.

"One of the injured was in critical condition, but thankfully, according to the latest information from the hospital, he is now in good condition," he said.

He added that a blaze caused by the explosions was also contained thanks to the quick intervention of firefighters.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

Explosion, Soldier,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish TV series attract audience from 146 countries

    Turkish TV series attract audience from 146 countries

  2. New roof of Istanbul’s landmark train station unveiled

    New roof of Istanbul’s landmark train station unveiled

  3. 5 must-visit Turkish villages

    5 must-visit Turkish villages

  4. Russia accuses US of creating 'quasi-state' in Syria

    Russia accuses US of creating 'quasi-state' in Syria

  5. Germany, Netherlands to take back ISIL terrorists: Minister

    Germany, Netherlands to take back ISIL terrorists: Minister
Recommended
Turkey strongly condemns Israeli attacks in Gaza

Turkey 'strongly' condemns Israeli attacks in Gaza
UNESCO can trust Turkey, says education minister

UNESCO can trust Turkey, says education minister
Erdoğan says he returned Trumps threatening letter

Erdoğan says he returned Trump's threatening letter
Ahmet Altan re-arrested a week after his release

Ahmet Altan re-arrested a week after his release
New roof of Istanbul’s landmark train station unveiled

New roof of Istanbul’s landmark train station unveiled
Former Turkish FM Mümtaz Soysal laid to rest

Former Turkish FM Mümtaz Soysal laid to rest
WORLD Suspected ISIL terrorist deported from Turkey in legal limbo

Suspected ISIL terrorist deported from Turkey in legal limbo

A suspected ISIL terrorist in legal and literal limbo on Nov. 13 helps capture some of the chaos sown when Western countries refuse to take back their citizens who fought for terror groups in Syria. 
ECONOMY Eastern Mediterranean gas: Why Turkey is key to its success

Eastern Mediterranean gas: Why Turkey is key to its success

Worldwide demand for natural gas is growing, and there is currently no shortage of supply. Moreover, as alternative energy sources become more affordable, the price pressure and competition are likely to remain fierce. In fact, the natural gas price forecast for the next three years shows a flat trend with no significant upside potential. Since peaking at $13.40 around 2005, the price has dropped significantly below $3 in 2019. From a supply point of view, the gas price has been on a downtrend for a variety of reasons.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes to face Russias Zenit

Anadolu Efes to face Russia's Zenit

Turkey's Anadolu Efes will take on Russia's Zenit in the eighth round match of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague 2019/20 regular season