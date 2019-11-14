Explosion injures 17 in SE Turkey

ŞANLIURFA-Anadolu Agency

Seventeen people were wounded during two simultaneous explosions in Turkey’s southeastern Şanlıurfa province, the provincial governor said late on Nov. 13.

They included a civilian on the balcony of a nearby house and 16 on-duty soldiers, Şanlıurfa Governor Abdullah Erin told reporters in front of the command building after inspecting the area.

Following the explosions, which occurred at the 20th Armored Brigade Command in Haliliye district, provincial authorities said initial reports indicated there were 14 wounded.

Erin said both explosions occurred in the armory and that the first one triggered the second.

"One of the injured was in critical condition, but thankfully, according to the latest information from the hospital, he is now in good condition," he said.

He added that a blaze caused by the explosions was also contained thanks to the quick intervention of firefighters.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.