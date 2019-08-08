Experts warn of meat consumption

ISTANBUL

Experts warn people suffering from chronic diseases about controlled nutrition ahead of Eid al-Adha, the festival of sacrifice, scheduled for Aug. 11 through Aug. 14.

People with diabetes, cardiovascular and gastroenterological diseases and hypertension should control their food intake during Eid al-Adha, experts stressed.

Endocrinologist Dr. Mustafa Altay told Anadolu Agency that people with chronic diseases should consume small amounts of lean or low-fat meat during the Eid al-Adha.

Dr. Gökçe Şirin, a heart surgeon, also told Anadolu Agency that bad eating habits may cause a myriad of health problems including obesity, diabetes, blood pressure, apoplexy and cardiovascular disease.

“Irregular eating can be life-threatening for people with weight and heart problems, blood pressure, cardiovascular and gastroenterological diseases,” Şirin said.

“People with chronic diseases, such as diabetes and high blood pressure, should consume meat in a limited manner since fatty meats contain high levels of saturated fat and cholesterol,” Dr. Safiye Arık, an endocrinologist in Istanbul also told Anadolu Agency.

“During Eid al-Adha diabetic patients in particular should avoid desserts with sweetened fruit juice, and if possible, should prefer less sugary, milky and natural desserts,” Arık added.

Eid al-Adha marks the end of the annual pilgrimage to Mecca or Hajj during which Muslims slaughter goats, sheep and some other animals.