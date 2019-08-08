Experts warn of meat consumption

  • August 08 2019 17:19:50

Experts warn of meat consumption

ISTANBUL
Experts warn of meat consumption

Experts warn people suffering from chronic diseases about controlled nutrition ahead of Eid al-Adha, the festival of sacrifice, scheduled for Aug. 11 through Aug. 14.

People with diabetes, cardiovascular and gastroenterological diseases and hypertension should control their food intake during Eid al-Adha, experts stressed.

Endocrinologist Dr. Mustafa Altay told Anadolu Agency that people with chronic diseases should consume small amounts of lean or low-fat meat during the Eid al-Adha.

Dr. Gökçe Şirin, a heart surgeon, also told Anadolu Agency that bad eating habits may cause a myriad of health problems including obesity, diabetes, blood pressure, apoplexy and cardiovascular disease.

“Irregular eating can be life-threatening for people with weight and heart problems, blood pressure, cardiovascular and gastroenterological  diseases,” Şirin said.

“People with chronic diseases, such as diabetes and high blood pressure, should consume meat in a limited manner since fatty meats contain high levels of saturated fat and cholesterol,” Dr. Safiye Arık, an endocrinologist in Istanbul also told Anadolu Agency.

“During Eid al-Adha diabetic patients in particular should avoid desserts with sweetened fruit juice, and if possible, should prefer less sugary, milky and natural desserts,” Arık added.

Eid al-Adha marks the end of the annual pilgrimage to Mecca or Hajj during which Muslims slaughter goats, sheep and some other animals.

Turkey, meat, gastrology, Eid al-Adha

MOST POPULAR

  1. Annexation of Crimea illegal: Erdoğan

    Annexation of Crimea illegal: Erdoğan

  2. Strong quake hits Denizli in southwest Turkey

    Strong quake hits Denizli in southwest Turkey

  3. Jennifer Lopez enthralls Antalya audience in Turkey

    Jennifer Lopez enthralls Antalya audience in Turkey

  4. Turkey should always face towards Europe: EU commissioner

    Turkey should always face towards Europe: EU commissioner

  5. Turkish, US officials agree on Syria safe-zone

    Turkish, US officials agree on Syria safe-zone
Recommended
Strong quake hits Denizli in southwest Turkey

Strong quake hits Denizli in southwest Turkey
Japan to award top accolade to Turkish foreign minister

Japan to award top accolade to Turkish foreign minister
Dutch woman enjoys caring for stray animals in Turkey

Dutch woman enjoys caring for stray animals in Turkey
Turkey not to allow usurpation of Turkish Cypriot rights: Defense Minister

Turkey not to allow usurpation of Turkish Cypriot rights: Defense Minister
Plotters of attack on Turkish diplomat ‘neutralized’

Plotters of attack on Turkish diplomat ‘neutralized’
Turkey should always face towards Europe: EU commissioner

Turkey should always face towards Europe: EU commissioner
WORLD India arrests over 500 as Kashmir clampdown challenged

India arrests over 500 as Kashmir clampdown challenged

Indian security forces have arrested more 500 people since New Delhi imposed a communications blackout and security clampdown in divided Kashmir, where people remained holed up in their homes for a fourth day.
ECONOMY Number of Turkish brands to reach around 5,000 shops abroad

Number of Turkish brands to reach around 5,000 shops abroad

Turkish brands, which have 4,396 shops in 125 countries, continue to open an average of two new shops abroad daily, the head of the United Brands Association (BMD) has said.
SPORTS Galatasaray capture Turkish Super Cup

Galatasaray capture Turkish Super Cup

Galatasaray won the Turkish Super Cup on Aug. 7 evening, beating Akhisarspor 1-0 at the Eryaman Stadium in capital Ankara. 