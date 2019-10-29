Experts to discuss electric cars' future in Istanbul

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Istanbul will host the International Automotive Engineering Conference (IAEC) 2019 on Nov. 7-8.

The two-day conference will be held at the Swissotel the Bosphorus in Beşiktaş district under the theme “Electric Vehicle Technologies and its Future”.

Experts and representatives from universities, institutions, and companies globally will discuss the future of electric cars at the event organized by several automotive associations.

IAEC aims to contribute to research and development and engineering activities in Turkey's industry sector, according to a press release issued on Oct. 28.

Attendants will discuss several issues such as global electric vehicle outlook, Lithium-ion batteries, markets, policies, commercial vehicles, new technologies charging infrastructure and their effects.