Ex-Turkish Premier Ahmet Davutoğlu quits ruling AKP

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

A former Turkish prime minister on Sept. 13 announced he was parting ways with the ruling party.

Ahmet Davutoğlu -- prime minister for nearly two years, in 2014-2016 -- was facing a hearing in the Justice and Development (AK) Party likely to result in his dismissal.

Davutoğlu and three other former lawmakers were referred to the party's disciplinary board on Sept 2.

Speaking to reporters in the capital Ankara, Davutoğlu said that “consultation channels” in the party are closed, claiming that it had “no possibility of transformation.”

Davutoğlu, also a former foreign minister, said the party's longtime principles and goals are being stymied, and there is no room for even “well-intentioned criticism and advice.”

Alluding to rumors he might be part of a new party, Davutoğlu added: "From now on, it is both a historical responsibility and a requirement of our obligation to our nation to start a new political movement and set off on a new path in line with the basic principles we mentioned."

Davutoğlu had voiced similar sentiments in a 22-page statement he released this April.

After serving as current President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's foreign policy advisor from 2003 to 2009, Davutoğlu was foreign minister in 2009-2014 before becoming AK Party chairman and prime minister.

In May 2016, Davutoğlu stepped down from both posts and was succeeded by Binali Yıldırım, Turkey's last prime minster before the position was eliminated in constitutional reforms.