Ex-soldiers receive life terms for coup attempt

  • December 07 2019 11:42:00

Ex-soldiers receive life terms for coup attempt

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Ex-soldiers receive life terms for coup attempt

A Turkish court on Dec. 6 convicted seven defendants, including five former senior soldiers, with life terms for involvement in the July 15 defeated coup attempt, according to judicial sources.

Former Lieut. Commander Murat Çetinkaya and Tahsin İşlekel; former noncommissioned officer Nihat Cengel and ex-Master Sgt. Hüseyin Kayabaş were sentenced by the Istanbul 23rd High Criminal Court for violating the Constitution.

Former Lieut. Commander Hakan Egemen, who buried weapons after the coup attempt was defeated, was slapped with an aggravated life sentence, also for violating the Constitution in the same case.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Sabiha Gökçen wins best airport award

    Sabiha Gökçen wins best airport award

  2. Turkey condemns Greece over expulsion of Libyan ambassador

    Turkey condemns Greece over expulsion of Libyan ambassador

  3. Record number of people behind bars in Turkey, data shows

    Record number of people behind bars in Turkey, data shows

  4. Erdoğan rejects reference to 'Islamic terror'

    Erdoğan rejects reference to 'Islamic terror'

  5. Any chance to reset Turkish-EU ties?

    Any chance to reset Turkish-EU ties?
Recommended
Locally-made Turkish armed drone successfully tested

Locally-made Turkish armed drone successfully tested
Defense minister says Turkey fulfills its obligations within NATO

Defense minister says Turkey fulfills its obligations within NATO
EU committed to cooperation with Ankara, says senior officials

EU committed to cooperation with Ankara, says senior officials
Turkey to take measures against thermal plants not complying with legislation

Turkey to take measures against thermal plants not complying with legislation
EU team visits Ankara for talks on migrants

EU team visits Ankara for talks on migrants
Record number of people behind bars in Turkey, data shows

Record number of people behind bars in Turkey, data shows
WORLD Ankara concerned over use of force in French protests

Ankara concerned over 'use of force' in French protests

Turkey is concerned about general strikes and protests, as well as the "disproportionate use of force" by security forces in France, country's Foreign Ministry said on Dec. 6.
ECONOMY Turkey, Afghanistan sign cooperation agreement

Turkey, Afghanistan sign cooperation agreement

Turkey's Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) on Dec. 6 said it has signed a cooperation deal on information sharing with Afghanistan's National Procurement Authority.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes, Fener out for consecutive wins

Anadolu Efes, Fener out for consecutive wins

Istanbul’s Anadolu Efes returns to Fernando Buesa Arena, where it achieved the club’s greatest Euroleague success by reaching the championship game last May to extend its winning streak to six games.