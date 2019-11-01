EuroLeague: Greece's Panathinaikos beat Anadolu Efes 86-70

  • November 01 2019 10:04:31

EuroLeague: Greece's Panathinaikos beat Anadolu Efes 86-70

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
EuroLeague: Greeces Panathinaikos beat Anadolu Efes 86-70

Greece's Panathinaikos OPAP Athens defeated Turkey's Anadolu Efes on Oct. 31 in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague 2019/20 regular season.

Anadolu Efes' U.S. star Shane Larkin was the game's top scorer, tallying 28 points but he were unable to avoid the loss at O.A.C.A. Olympic Indoor Hall, also known as OAKA.

Istanbul team's power forward Chris Singleton produced 13 points and 11 rebound, while shooting guard Simon Krunoslav scored 11 points against Panathinaikos.

Home team Panathinaikos' Point guard Nick Calathes was a key player for his team as he had a "double-double" in the match, scoring 11 points and dishing out 10 assists.

Greek side's another Point guard Tyrese Rice was on fire against Anadolu Efes as he scored 18 points, coming off the bench.

Jimmer Fredette helped his team with 11 points, while Georgios  Papagiannis tallied 10 points in the victory for Panathinaikos.

The loss marked the second one for the Turkish club in EuroLeague. 

Other results:

Crvena Zvezda Mts Belgrade 90-78 Khimki Moscow Region

Panathinaikos OPAP Athens 86-70 Anadolu Efes

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey condemns controversial French bill

    Turkey condemns controversial French bill

  2. Safe zones in Syria most livable: Erdoğan

    Safe zones in Syria most livable: Erdoğan

  3. Van cats will show up on the catwalk

    Van cats will show up on the catwalk

  4. Ancient temple found in Mardin

    Ancient temple found in Mardin

  5. What does ‘war’ mean in 2019?

    What does ‘war’ mean in 2019?
Recommended
Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns each suspended two games

Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns each suspended two games
Currys broken hand doubles Warriors loss misery

Curry's broken hand doubles Warriors' loss misery
Rockets beat Wizards 159-158 in breathtaking game

Rockets beat Wizards 159-158 in breathtaking game
Liverpool stroll into League Cup with 5-4 penalty shootout win over Arsenal

Liverpool stroll into League Cup with 5-4 penalty shootout win over Arsenal
Greek club punishes Turkish goalie for military salute

Greek club punishes Turkish goalie for military salute

Turkeys Fenerbahçe Beko stunned in Israel

Turkey's Fenerbahçe Beko stunned in Israel
WORLD Bolivias president urges rival to accept poll results

Bolivia's president urges rival to accept poll results

'We ask them to present evidence of electoral fraud, but so far no one has done it,' says Evo Morales
ECONOMY Treasury unveils financing program for 2020

Treasury unveils financing program for 2020

The Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry unveils its financing program for 2020
SPORTS Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns each suspended two games

Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns each suspended two games

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid and Minnesota center Karl-Anthony Towns suspended two games without pay for an on-court altercation and continued escalation