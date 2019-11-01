EuroLeague: Greece's Panathinaikos beat Anadolu Efes 86-70

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Greece's Panathinaikos OPAP Athens defeated Turkey's Anadolu Efes on Oct. 31 in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague 2019/20 regular season.

Anadolu Efes' U.S. star Shane Larkin was the game's top scorer, tallying 28 points but he were unable to avoid the loss at O.A.C.A. Olympic Indoor Hall, also known as OAKA.

Istanbul team's power forward Chris Singleton produced 13 points and 11 rebound, while shooting guard Simon Krunoslav scored 11 points against Panathinaikos.

Home team Panathinaikos' Point guard Nick Calathes was a key player for his team as he had a "double-double" in the match, scoring 11 points and dishing out 10 assists.

Greek side's another Point guard Tyrese Rice was on fire against Anadolu Efes as he scored 18 points, coming off the bench.

Jimmer Fredette helped his team with 11 points, while Georgios Papagiannis tallied 10 points in the victory for Panathinaikos.

The loss marked the second one for the Turkish club in EuroLeague.

Other results:

