Euro 2020 draw: Who could Turkey face?

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

The UEFA EURO 2020 finals draw will be held in Bucharest, Romania at 8.00 p.m. local time on Nov. 30.

A total of 24 nations will be placed in four pots, with Turkey in the third pot along with Portugal, hosts Denmark, Austria, Sweden, and the Czech Republic.

Twenty national teams have already been confirmed to take part in the competition.

Sixteen other teams will compete in playoffs for the last four tickets to the EURO 2020 football tournament, as the playoffs phase is set to begin in March.

The pots are as follows:

Pot 1: Belgium, Italy (hosts), England (hosts), Germany (hosts), Spain (hosts), Ukraine

Pot 2: France, Poland, Switzerland, Croatia, Netherlands (hosts), Russia (hosts)

Pot 3: Portugal, Turkey, Denmark (hosts), Austria, Sweden, Czech Republic

Pot 4: Wales, Finland, winner playoff Path A (Iceland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania), winner play-off Path B (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovakia, Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland), winner playoff Path C (Scotland, Norway, Serbia, Israel) winner playoff Path D (Georgia, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Belarus).

EURO 2020 to take place in 12 different countries

The EURO 2020 finals will be held in 12 different countries across Europe from June 12 to July 12 for the first time in the tournament's history.

12 host cities are divided into six groups for the tournament. Each group will consist of 4 teams.

The host cities with their groups are as follows:

Group A: Rome and Baku (Azerbaijan)

Group B: Saint Petersburg and Copenhagen

Group C: Amsterdam and Bucharest

Group D: London and Glasgow

Group E: Bilbao (Spain) and Dublin

Group F: Munich and Budapest