EU urges Syrian regime to halt 'escalation of violence'

  • December 30 2019 10:22:00

EU urges Syrian regime to halt 'escalation of violence'

BRUSSELS-Agence France-Presse
EU urges Syrian regime to halt escalation of violence

The European Union on Dec. 29 called on Syria's regime and its allies to halt "indiscriminate" military attacks on civilians in the country's northwest, where an intensifying bombardment by Damascus and Russian forces has displaced tens of thousands.    

Civilians have streamed out of affected areas of jihadist-dominated Idlib province in recent weeks to escape heightened attacks on the southern edge of the final major opposition-held pocket of Syria, eight years into the country's devastating war.    

"The escalation of violence in the Northwest of Syria by the Syrian regime and its allies must cease," the EU said in a statement by spokesperson for European Foreign Minister Josep Borrell, which said airstrikes and shelling had led to "countless civilian deaths".    

"All parties have the obligation to protect civilians. The regime and its allies must cease indiscriminate military attacks and respect international humanitarian law," the statement said.    

Violence has intensified since mid-December despite an August ceasefire deal and international calls for a de-escalation.    

More than 235,000 people fled the area between December 12 and 25, mostly from the beleaguered city of Maaret al-Numan, according to the United Nations' humanitarian coordination agency OCHA.    

More than 235,000 flee northwest Syria flare-up: UN
More than 235,000 flee northwest Syria flare-up: UN

The EU called for urgent unhindered humanitarian access to the three million civilians thought to be living in Idlib province.     

It acknowledged that "terrorist groups" were operating in the region, but stressed that combating these networks "does not permit the undermining of international humanitarian law or the targeting of civilians".    

The Idlib region is dominated by the country's former Al-Qaeda affiliate, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.     

Residents in the province mainly depend on critical cross-border aid, which came under threat in December after Russia and China vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution that would have extended such deliveries for a year.     

UN defeats rival resolutions to keep Syria cross-border aid
UN defeats rival resolutions to keep Syria cross-border aid

The move raised fears that vital U.N.-funded aid could stop entering Idlib from January unless an alternative agreement is reached.    

The Damascus regime, which now controls 70 percent of Syria, has repeatedly vowed to take back the region.     

Backed by Moscow, Damascus launched a blistering offensive against Idlib in April, killing around 1,000 civilians and displacing more than 400,000 people.    

Syria's war has killed over 370,000 people and displaced millions since beginning in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey rushes to send troops to Libya amid Idlib tension

    Turkey rushes to send troops to Libya amid Idlib tension

  2. Kanal Istanbul will put Turkey forward on global trade, minister says

    Kanal Istanbul will put Turkey forward on global trade, minister says

  3. Wealth Fund head welcomes Turkey’s indigenous car

    Wealth Fund head welcomes Turkey’s indigenous car

  4. Greece proposes Court of Justice if maritime dialogue with Turkey fails

    Greece proposes Court of Justice if maritime dialogue with Turkey fails

  5. Heavy snow taking toll on Turkey

    Heavy snow taking toll on Turkey
Recommended
China convicts 3 researchers involved in gene-edited babies

China convicts 3 researchers involved in gene-edited babies
N Korea urges positive and offensive security ahead of nuclear talk deadline

N Korea urges 'positive and offensive' security ahead of nuclear talk deadline
Israel to withhold $43 million of Palestinian tax funds

Israel to withhold $43 million of Palestinian tax funds
US strikes in Somalia kill four militants

US strikes in Somalia kill four militants

Death toll from typhoon climbs to 47 in Philippines

Death toll from typhoon climbs to 47 in Philippines
US hits pro-Iran group with deadly strikes in Iraq, Syria

US hits pro-Iran group with deadly strikes in Iraq, Syria

WORLD China convicts 3 researchers involved in gene-edited babies

China convicts 3 researchers involved in gene-edited babies

Three researchers involved in the births of genetically edited babies have been convicted and sentenced for practicing medicine illegally, Chinese state media said on Dec. 30.

ECONOMY Turkey sees 14.31 pct surge in number of foreign visitors

Turkey sees 14.31 pct surge in number of foreign visitors

The number of international visitors to Turkey surged 14.31 percent year-on-year to 42.9 million this January-November period, said the country's Culture and Tourism Ministry on Dec. 30.
SPORTS Galatasaray ease past Antalyaspor for 5-0 win

Galatasaray ease past Antalyaspor for 5-0 win

Turkish football giants Galatasaray defeated Antalyaspor 5-0 on Dec. 28 with an easy win