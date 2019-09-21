Ethnosport Cultural Festival to kick off in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

The Ethnosport Cultural Festival, organized by the World Ethnosport Confederation, will be held in Istanbul's Atatürk Airport on Oct. 3-6.

According to a statement from the confederation, the festival will be held for the fourth time this year with 16 nations participating, including guestmcountry Argentina.

Nearly a thousand athletes will compete in the festival in 12mtraditional sports including archery, oil wrestling, belt wrestling, mountedjavelin throwing, mancala and horseback archery.

The oil wrestling festivities alone will last for four days with a total 250 contenders.

Berkin Aras, who won the gold medal in the 15th World Horseback Archery Championship in South Korea this year, will also compete in the horseback archery category during the festival.



