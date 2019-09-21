Ethnosport Cultural Festival to kick off in Istanbul

  • September 21 2019 11:11:00

Ethnosport Cultural Festival to kick off in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Ethnosport Cultural Festival to kick off in Istanbul

The Ethnosport Cultural Festival, organized by the World Ethnosport Confederation, will be held in Istanbul's Atatürk Airport on Oct. 3-6.

According to a statement from the confederation, the festival will be held for the fourth time this year with 16 nations participating, including guestmcountry Argentina.

Nearly a thousand athletes will compete in the festival in 12mtraditional sports including archery, oil wrestling, belt wrestling, mountedjavelin throwing, mancala and horseback archery.

The oil wrestling festivities alone will last for four days with a total 250 contenders.

Berkin Aras, who won the gold medal in the 15th World Horseback Archery Championship in South Korea this year, will also compete in the horseback archery category during the festival.

ethno,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Polish Sèvres Syndrome: Op-ed

    Polish Sèvres Syndrome: Op-ed

  2. Varosha to open after property returned: VP Oktay

    Varosha to open after property returned: VP Oktay

  3. Turkey warns Greek Cypriots on unilateral acts in E Med

    Turkey warns Greek Cypriots on unilateral acts in E Med

  4. Turkey only country that understands, defends Kashmir issue: Azad Kashmir president

    Turkey only country that understands, defends Kashmir issue: Azad Kashmir president

  5. Settlement requires a paradigm shift in Cyprus: Op-ed

    Settlement requires a paradigm shift in Cyprus: Op-ed
Recommended
Turkish wrestler Akgül headed to 2020 Olympics

Turkish wrestler Akgül headed to 2020 Olympics
Turkish weightlifter becomes world champion

Turkish weightlifter becomes world champion
Turkeys Kayaalp wins gold in World Wrestling Championships

Turkey's Kayaalp wins gold in World Wrestling Championships

Galatasaray to face Club Brugge in Champions League

Galatasaray to face Club Brugge in Champions League
Spain World Cup win, US woes blow Olympic basketball wide open

Spain World Cup win, US woes blow Olympic basketball wide open
Turkish swimmer wins silver at para world contest

Turkish swimmer wins silver at para world contest  
WORLD US imposes sanctions on Irans central bank

US imposes sanctions on Iran's central bank

The U.S. is imposing sanctions on Iran's central bank, President Donald Trump announced on Sept. 20.

ECONOMY Central government gross debt stock at $214.8B

Central government gross debt stock at $214.8B

The gross debt stock of the central government of Turkey was nearly 1.25 trillion Turkish liras ($214.8 billion) as of August 2019, according to official figures on Sept. 20.

SPORTS Ethnosport Cultural Festival to kick off in Istanbul

Ethnosport Cultural Festival to kick off in Istanbul

The Ethnosport Cultural Festival, organized by the World Ethnosport Confederation, will be held in Istanbul's Atatürk Airport on Oct. 3-6.