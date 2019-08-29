Erdoğan says won't allow US stalling in Syria deal

  • August 29 2019 09:51:00

ISTANBUL
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Turkey's deal with the United States to set up a "safe zone" in northeast Syria was a correct step and that Ankara would not let Washington delay the plan, CNN Turk reported on Aug. 29.

Ankara revealed last weekend that a joint operations center for the proposed zone along Syria's northeastern border is now fully operational.

Washington and Ankara have been at odds over plans for the region, where the YPG, the Syrian offshoot of the illegal PKK, form the main part of a U.S.-backed force. PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU.

"The agreement which we have reached with the USA is a correct step towards establishing a safe zone and removing the YPG from the east of the Euphrates (river)," Erdoğan told reporters on his way back from meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Erdoğan said Turkey would not accept delays in the plan, comparing it to an earlier deal with Washington to remove YPG from the northern Syrian city of Manbij, which Ankara accused Washington of delaying.

"We will never tolerate a delay like we saw in Manbij. The process must advance rapidly," Erdoğan was quoted.

Erdoğan, Trump discuss developments in Idlib, Syria
Erdoğan said this week Turkish ground troops would enter the planned safe zone "very soon", having warned previously that Turkey would mount a cross-border offensive on its own to clear the YPG from its border if necessary.

"All the personnel, the armored carriers, all are on the border. That is, we are in a position to do everything at any moment," Erdoğan was quoted as saying.

Erdoğan visited an aviation fair with Putin during his visit to Moscow. Asked whether Russia's Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighter jet and Su-35 aircraft could be among alternatives to the F-35s, Erdoğan said: "Why not? We didn't come here for nothing."

The RIA news agency cited a Russian official as saying on Aug. 28 that the two countries are discussing the possibility of deliveries of the two aircraft to Turkey.  

