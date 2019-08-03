Erdoğan says Syriac Orthodox Church is new wealth for Istanbul

  • August 03 2019 15:56:50

Erdoğan says Syriac Orthodox Church is new wealth for Istanbul

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Erdoğan says Syriac Orthodox Church is new wealth for Istanbul

A new Syriac Orthodox Church to be built in Istanbul will be a "new wealth" for the city, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Aug. 3.

Erdoğan attended a groundbreaking ceremony of the Syriac Orthodox Mor Efrem Church in Istanbul.

Speaking at the ceremony, he said construction of the church would be completed in two years.

"Like all their other issues, meeting the worshipping needs of the Assyrian community, the ancient children of our geography, is the duty of the state of the Republic of Turkey," Erdoğan said.

"We are a nation which has been ruling over this region for almost a millennium, and Istanbul for 566 years. Throughout this long history, our region has always been the heart of religious, ethnic and cultural diversity, most importantly of the conscience of humanity," he added.

"Although suffering in our region over the last 150 years have caused many troubles and much destruction, we have never allowed even the slightest weakness in our will to coexist. To us, anyone who has affection and loyalty for Turkey and contributes to [the country] is a first-class citizen," Erdoğan underlined.

He said that Turkey is currently hosting nearly 4 million Arabs, Kurds and Turkmens as well as Muslims, Assyrians and Ezidis who came from Syria and Iraq.

From Spain to North Africa, Turkey's gates and hearts have been open to all oppressed, said Erdoğan, stressing: "There was and never will be room for discrimination in our minds and hearts.

"The real target of terror groups and their allies is our common homeland and the best way to disappoint them is to see our differences as our most important wealth," Erdoğan said.

Turkey, Erdoğan, Syriac Orthodox Church, Syria

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey slams racist insults against club goalkeeper

    Turkey slams racist insults against club goalkeeper

  2. Real Madrid v. Fenerbahçe: Goals galore in Munich

    Real Madrid v. Fenerbahçe: Goals galore in Munich

  3. Varosha to become tourist attraction

    Varosha to become tourist attraction

  4. Saudi Arabia allows entry of Turkish trucks

    Saudi Arabia allows entry of Turkish trucks

  5. Turkey granted citizenship to over 92,000 Syrians: Interior Minister

    Turkey granted citizenship to over 92,000 Syrians: Interior Minister
Recommended
Turkey to use F-35 missile with national combat jet, tech minister says

Turkey to use F-35 missile with national combat jet, tech minister says
70,000 baby turtles to hatch on Antalya beach

70,000 baby turtles to hatch on Antalya beach
Islam economy institute to hold intl studies

Islam economy institute to hold int'l studies
Saudi Arabia allows entry of Turkish trucks

Saudi Arabia allows entry of Turkish trucks
Turkeys observatories eager to serve intl scientists

Turkey's observatories eager to serve int'l scientists

Veternarians heal and release wounded vulture

Veternarians heal and release wounded vulture
WORLD No plans to integrate S-400 into any NATO system: NATO chief

No plans to integrate S-400 into any NATO system: NATO chief

NATO does not plan the integration of Russian S-400 anti-air missile system into any air and missile defense system of the alliance, NATO Secretary General said on Aug. 2.
ECONOMY Turkey exports 262,000 tons hazelnut in 11 months

Turkey exports 262,000 tons hazelnut in 11 months

Turkey's hazelnut exports hit nearly 262,000 tons from last September to this July, a regional trade union announced on Aug. 2.
SPORTS Turkish women volleyball team beat Germany in Olympic quals

Turkish women volleyball team beat Germany in Olympic quals

Turkey's national women volleyball team defeated Germany 3-1 on Aug. 2 in their first match at the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Intercontinental Olympic Qualification Tournament. 