Erdoğan says press freedom crucial for nation

  • August 30 2019 13:13:13

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Aug. 30 stressed the importance of press freedom and pluralism in a healthy society.     

“We desire a freer and more pluralist Turkish press where all ideas are represented,” Erdoğan said, addressing a journalism award ceremony in the capital Ankara.     

He reiterated that the international media deliberately does not cover the accomplishments of Turkey.     

Erdoğan also expressed sorrow over the death of Abdulkadir Nişancı, an Anadolu Agency journalist, who died in an unfortunate event while he was on duty.     

Erdoğan wished God's mercy on Nişancı and extended condolences to his family.     

He condemned the embarrassing rumors shared on social media after the incident.     

Nişancı was on a mission at Mt. Soğanlı in northeastern Turkey when he fell off a cliff on May 10 and died.     

