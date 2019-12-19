Erdoğan says new refugee influx heading to Turkey from Idlib

  • December 19 2019 09:31:00

Erdoğan says new refugee influx heading to Turkey from Idlib

KUALA LUMPUR-Anadolu Agency
Erdoğan says new refugee influx heading to Turkey from Idlib

Already hosting 4 million refugees, Turkey is facing a new refugee influx of 50,000 Syrians, the nation's president said on Dec. 19.

“Turkey already hosts 4 million [refugees], now another 50,000 more are heading to our land from Idlib, [Syria],” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

12,000 people flee Idlib amid regime, Russian attacks
12,000 people flee Idlib amid regime, Russian attacks

Turkish president's remarks came during a round table meeting on the priority of development and challenges with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani as part of the Kuala Lumpur summit of Muslim world leaders.

Hundreds of government officials, business people, representatives of civil societies and experts from different sectors across the Muslim world followed the meeting and asked questions to the leaders.

Answering a question on terrorism, Erdoğan said: "They say 'we need to fight terrorism.' How will we fight terrorists? We cannot fight terrorism just using words, we need to take actions.”

"When we say 'we need to build a safe zone,' no one gives any support, but when it comes to weapons, the gun comes," Erdoğan added.

'Fate of the world's Muslims no longer in the hands of five countries'

The fate of the world's 1.7 billion Muslims is no longer in the hands of the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, Erdoğan said on Dec. 18, during the opening ceremony of the summit.

Erdoğan reiterated that the world is bigger than five, referring to the five permanent U.N. Security Council members, whose veto power could prove catastrophic for smaller nations.

"The world is bigger than five" is a famous slogan repeatedly used by Erdoğan to criticize the permanent council members -- China, France, Russia, the U.K., and the U.S.

Erdoğan also said that Turkey did not bow to pressure to silence it, including a coup attempt, economic terror and slander.

“As they try to silence Turkey, we insist on calling attention to Palestine, Gaza, the Rohingya, Libya, Somalia, and Syria,” he stressed.

At the opening ceremony, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani as well as the host, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, delivered speeches.

Hundreds of government officials, businessmen, representatives of civil societies and experts from different sectors across the Muslim world are taking part in the summit.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Fate of world's Muslims not in hands of five countries, Erdoğan says

    Fate of world's Muslims not in hands of five countries, Erdoğan says

  2. Who needs the other more, Turkey or the US?

    Who needs the other more, Turkey or the US?

  3. Iconic Antalya hotel put up for sale

    Iconic Antalya hotel put up for sale

  4. Mystical Göbeklitepe to be focus of Netflix's new Turkish series

    Mystical Göbeklitepe to be focus of Netflix's new Turkish series

  5. Libya confident of Turkey’s military help when needed: Envoy

    Libya confident of Turkey’s military help when needed: Envoy
Recommended
CHP leader accuses the gov’t of ‘betraying’ Istanbul over canal project

CHP leader accuses the gov’t of ‘betraying’ Istanbul over canal project
Russian envoy killed to sabotage Ankara, Moscow relations: Expert

Russian envoy killed to sabotage Ankara, Moscow relations: Expert
Museum exiled geese to ancient site after one of them bit a visiting kid

Museum exiled geese to ancient site after one of them bit a visiting kid
Turkey may face water scarcity by 2030: Official

Turkey may face water scarcity by 2030: Official
Turkey to host COP22 meeting on Med Sea, coasts

Turkey to host COP22 meeting on Med Sea, coasts
Turkey to head OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation

Turkey to head OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation
Ankara slams Netherlands for asylum of FETÖ members

Ankara slams Netherlands for asylum of FETÖ members
WORLD Pakistan finds fault with death sentence for Musharraf who plans to appeal

Pakistan finds fault with death sentence for Musharraf who plans to appeal

The Pakistan government has found fault with a special court's death sentence for former military ruler Pervez Musharraf, apparently taking sides in a split between the military and the judiciary, and the general's lawyers said he plans to appeal.
ECONOMY Global Ports signs deal for Vietnamese port

Global Ports signs deal for Vietnamese port

Global Ports Holding, a subsidiary of Global Yatırım Holding, has announced that it signed a 15-year management service agreement with Ha Long Sun Limited Liability Company for the Ha Long International Cruise Port located in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam.
SPORTS Mesut Özil deleted from computer game in China over Uighur remarks

Mesut Özil deleted from computer game in China over Uighur remarks

Arsenal star Mesut Özil has been deleted from a computer football game in China as a feud between the German footballer and China intensifies on a social media post about his condemnation regarding Uighur Muslims.