Erdoğan says it's unacceptable that Turkey can't have nuclear weapons

  • September 05 2019 09:29:00

Erdoğan says it's unacceptable that Turkey can't have nuclear weapons

ANKARA
Erdoğan says its unacceptable that Turkey cant have nuclear weapons

Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan said on Sept. 4 it was unacceptable for nuclear-armed states to forbid Ankara from obtaining its own nuclear weapons, but did not say whether Turkey had plans to obtain them.

"Some countries have missiles with nuclear warheads, not one or two. But (they tell us) we can't have them. This, I cannot accept," he told his ruling AKP members in the eastern city of Sivas.

"There is no developed nation in the world that doesn't have them," Erdoğan said.

He also referred to one of his visits to a former leader who sought to make more nuclear missiles, as many as the U.S. and Russia.     

"I'm not going to reveal the name [of the leader]," he said, adding that the leader was then a president.     

"That leader said, we have about 7,500 nuclear warheads. Russia and the U.S. have about 12,000-15,000 missiles. We will build more as well. They will compete for building more nuclear warheads," Erdoğan said quoting a former president, whose name he did not disclose.     

Turkey signed the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty in 1980, and has also signed the 1996 Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, which bans all nuclear detonations for any purpose.

Erdoğan hinted that he wanted the same protection for Turkey as Israel.

"We have Israel nearby, as almost neighbours. They scare (other nations) by possessing these. Noone can touch them."

Foreign analysts say Israel possesses a sizable nuclear arsenal. Israel maintains a policy of ambiguity around the nuclear issue, refusing to confirm or deny its capabilities.   

‘Turkey more successful in financial management’

 "I am allergic to interest, I am against high interest. Interest rate has currently started to fall again, inflation has also fallen, and policy interest rate will fall further," Erdoğan also said.

For the growth rate plan of 2020, Erdoğan said: "I set a target growth rate for 2020, we will definitely plan the growth rate as 5%."     

Nuclear Weapon,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan says it's unacceptable that Turkey can't have nuclear weapons

    Erdoğan says it's unacceptable that Turkey can't have nuclear weapons

  2. Cyprus, a hot potato

    Cyprus, a hot potato

  3. Main opposition CHP leader makes five calls to gov’t

    Main opposition CHP leader makes five calls to gov’t

  4. Syrian refugees in Turkey, Turkish migrants in Germany

    Syrian refugees in Turkey, Turkish migrants in Germany

  5. Turkish forces begin training for S-400 defense systems

    Turkish forces begin training for S-400 defense systems
Recommended
Turkish, US aides discuss Syria safe zone

Turkish, US aides discuss Syria safe zone

India invites Turkish investors for multi-billion dollar infrastructure development projects

India invites Turkish investors for multi-billion dollar infrastructure development projects

Main opposition CHP leader makes five calls to gov’t

Main opposition CHP leader makes five calls to gov’t
Turkey marks 100th anniversary of Sivas Congress

Turkey marks 100th anniversary of Sivas Congress
Turkish forces begin training for S-400 defense systems

Turkish forces begin training for S-400 defense systems
Every adult will be monitored for chronic diseases

Every adult will be monitored for chronic diseases
WORLD Iran to develop centrifuges for faster uranium enrichment

Iran to develop centrifuges for faster uranium enrichment

Iran on Sept. 4 said it would take another step away from a 2015 nuclear deal by starting to develop centrifuges to speed up its uranium enrichment but it also gave European powers two more months to try to save the multilateral pact.
ECONOMY Turkey loses $3B in trade under no-deal Brexit: Trade Minister

Turkey loses $3B in trade under no-deal Brexit: Trade Minister

Turkey's exports to the U.K. are expected to drop by $2.4-3 billion, in the event of a no-deal Brexit, Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said on Sept. 4.
SPORTS Turkey advances to Euro Championship semis

Turkey advances to Euro Championship semis

Turkey's women national volleyball team defeated Netherlands 3-0 on Sept. 4 to advance to 2019 CEV Volleyball European Championship semifinals.