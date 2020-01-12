Erdoğan receives head of European Council

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Jan. 11 received Charles Michel, head of the EU Council in Istanbul, according to diplomatic sources.

The closed-door meeting between Erdoğan and Michel was held at the Dolmabahçe Palace and lasted for nearly two hours.

Michel's visit marked the first visit to Turkey of the EU's new management since taking office last fall.

On Jan. 10, Turkish Communications Directorate said in a statement that the meeting would focus on Turkish-EU relations and regional developments.

The EU Council is the EU's main decision-making body, made up of government ministers from every member state.

Erdoğan on Jan. 11 also received Tunisia’s parliament speaker, according to a diplomatic source. 

The closed-door meeting between Erdoğan and Rached Ghannouchi was held at the Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul, the source said. 

