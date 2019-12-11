Erdoğan, Putin to discuss Libya, says official

MOSCOW-Anadolu Agency
Russian and Turkish presidents will have a phone conversation in the coming days to discuss the situation in Libya, a Kremlin spokesman said on Dec. 10.

Russia is in contact with all sides of the Libya conflict and stands for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in the country, Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Russia’s capital Moscow.

"In the coming days, such a telephone conversation will take place, it is being prepared,” according to the official.

“Russia maintains relations with all parties within the Eurasian military-political scene and stands first of all for the parties to the conflict to show the will to reach an agreement. And Russia welcomes all initiatives that can contribute to a settlement in this country," he said.

Turkey’s Erdoğan announced on Dec. 9 in a televised interview that he was going to discuss the situation in Libya with his Russian counterpart.

The president said he hoped that his Russian counterpart would reconsider the support for military commander Khalifa Haftar.

Since 2011, when longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and killed, Libya has seen the emergence of two rival seats of power: one in eastern Libya, to which military commander Khalifa Haftar is affiliated, and the Government of National Accord, which enjoys UN recognition.

