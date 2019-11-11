Erdoğan, Putin discuss Syria over phone

  • November 11 2019 10:49:54

Erdoğan, Putin discuss Syria over phone

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Erdoğan, Putin discuss Syria over phone

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed bilateral relations and regional developments over the phone on Nov. 9.

Erdoğan and Putin discussed the latest situation in northeastern Syria where Turkey launched an operation last month and the withdrawal of YPG/PKK terrorists from the region, according to the President's Office.

They also reiterated their commitment to a deal reached on Oct. 22 in the Russian city of Sochi by the presidents of both countries on Turkey's operation in northeastern Syria.

The two leaders also discussed ways to increase bilateral trade volume.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday

    Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday

  2. Istanbul restaurant debuts robot waiters

    Istanbul restaurant debuts robot waiters

  3. Turkey marks 81st death anniversary of Atatürk

    Turkey marks 81st death anniversary of Atatürk

  4. Greek official blasted for remarks on Turks, migrants

    Greek official blasted for remarks on Turks, migrants

  5. Turkey exports armed drones to Ukraine

    Turkey exports armed drones to Ukraine
Recommended
Erdoğan vows to move Turkey up into world’s top league

Erdoğan vows to move Turkey up into world’s top league
Syria op prevented establishment of terror state: Çavuşoğlu

Syria op prevented establishment of terror state: Çavuşoğlu
Turkey slams Israels approval of settler homes

Turkey slams Israel's approval of settler homes
Permanent breach in US-Turkey relations remote: Expert

Permanent breach in US-Turkey relations remote: Expert
Turkey has no problems with Kurds in Syria: Barzani

Turkey has no problems with Kurds in Syria: Barzani
Turkish cabinet slams US terror report for double standard

Turkish cabinet slams US terror report for 'double standard'
WORLD Hong Kong police shoot protester, igniting renewed fury

Hong Kong police shoot protester, igniting renewed fury

A Hong Kong policeman shot a masked protester in the torso on Nov. 11 morning, igniting clashes across the city and renewed fury towards the force as crowds took to the streets to block roads and hurl insults at officers
ECONOMY Economists expect $2B current account surplus in Turkey

Economists expect $2B current account surplus in Turkey

Anadolu Agency survey finds current account surplus estimates for September vary between $1.7-$2.4B
SPORTS Liverpool beat Man City to extend lead on top

Liverpool beat Man City to extend lead on top

Liverpool increases English Premier League lead following 3-1 win against Manchester City.