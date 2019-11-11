Erdoğan, Putin discuss Syria over phone

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed bilateral relations and regional developments over the phone on Nov. 9.

Erdoğan and Putin discussed the latest situation in northeastern Syria where Turkey launched an operation last month and the withdrawal of YPG/PKK terrorists from the region, according to the President's Office.

They also reiterated their commitment to a deal reached on Oct. 22 in the Russian city of Sochi by the presidents of both countries on Turkey's operation in northeastern Syria.

The two leaders also discussed ways to increase bilateral trade volume.