  • January 12 2020 12:09:11

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Erdoğan, Putin discuss Libya over phone

The leaders of Turkey and Russia held a telephone conversation on Jan. 11 to discuss regional issues, including Libya, according to diplomatic sources.

No further details of the conversation have been provided.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin urged a cease-fire on Jan. 8 in Libya by midnight Jan. 12.

The head of the U.N.-recognized government in Libya is due to visit Turkey on Jan. 12. Fayez al-Sarraj is expected to meet Erdoğan.

