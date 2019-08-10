Erdoğan iterates vow to fight attacks against Turkey

  August 10 2019

Erdoğan iterates vow to fight attacks against Turkey

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Aug. 10 reiterated determination to fight against those targeting Turkey’s development.

“We will continue to let those down who use many methods from terrorist attacks to economic traps to stop Turkey in the period ahead of us,” Erdoğan said in a video message to mark the Eid al-Adha, a Muslim religious festival.

The president said Turkey performed positive progress in very matter compared the agenda of the Eid al-Adha last year.

Turkey gains its power from unity, solidarity, and brotherhood, he stated.

The country has experienced many victories in August throughout its history, he said, referring to the Victory Day, the 1922 defeat of Greek forces, which falls on Aug. 30 and Turkey’s counter-terrorism operation Euphrates Shield which was launched in August 2016 in Syria.

“I hope we will add a new circle to our chain of victories in this August,” Erdoğan said.

He wished Eid al-Adha to bring goodness to Turkish nation, the entire Muslim world and humanity.

