Erdoğan in Tunisia for surprise talks with president

TUNIS-Anadolu Agency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Dec. 25 arrived in Tunis to meet his Tunisian counterpart Kais Saied.

Erdoğan's visit came amid strengthening of Turkey-Libya ties.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Head of Turkish National Intelligence Organization Hakan Fidan, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and Presidential spokesman İbrahim Kalın are accompanying Erdoğan during his visit.

Turkey on Nov. 27 signed maritime boundary and security cooperation pacts with Libya’s Tripoli-based, internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), spurning moves by other countries to carve up the Eastern Mediterranean without Turkish participation.