Erdoğan in New York to attend UN General Assembly

  • September 22 2019 12:01:43

NEW YORK-Anadolu Agency
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sept. 21 arrived in New York to attend the 74th session of UN General Assembly.

Erdogan was received at John F. Kennedy International Airport by Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Turkey's UN Ambassador Feridun Sinirlioglu and Turkey's Ambassador to Washington Serdar Kilic.

Earlier, Erdoğan said he would address international peace and security issues at the UN General Assembly on the first day of the General Debate on Sept. 24.

He also announced Ambassador Volkan Bozkır's nomination for the 75th UN General Assembly presidency till September 2021.

