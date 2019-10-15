Erdoğan briefs Macron on Syria op

  • October 15 2019 10:09:00

ANKARA
In a phone call, Turkey's president briefed his French counterpart about the aims of the country's ongoing anti-terror operation in northern Syria, according to Turkey's Communications Directorate.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Emmanuel Macron about the threat that PKK/YPG and ISIL terrorists in northern Syria pose to both Turkey's security and Syria’s territorial integrity.

He also stressed Operation Peace Spring's future contributions to both regional and global peace and stability.

Before the phone call, Macron had criticized the operation, claiming in particular it could help a revival of terrorist group ISIL.

Turkey has pushed back against the criticisms, saying it expects its NATO allies to stand with it in fighting terrorism. He also accused countries which refuse to repatriate their nationals who joined Daesh -- like France -- of hypocrisy in anti-terrorist efforts.

Akar talks with his Russian, French counterparts

In the meantime,  Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Oct. 14 held phone conversations with his Russian and French counterparts, the Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

The Turkish and French defense ministers spoke about defense and security matters, especially the Syria issue, according to the ministry

"National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar had a conversation with French Defense Minister Florence Parly over the telephone," the ministry said in a tweet.

"In the conversation, Ministers Akar and Parly exchanged information on defense and security matters, especially the Syria issue," it added.

Akar also had a "constructive" telephone conversation on coordinating and developing activities with the Russian defense minister, he said on Oct. 14

Speaking with reporters in the Turkish capital Ankara, Akar said he and Sergey Shoygu had exchanged information on Syria and their agenda there.

“We discussed what needs to be done [in Syria] to coordinate activities and develop them appropriately," Akar said.

Akar did not mention to the reporters Turkey’s current anti-terror operation -- launched last week -- in northern Syria, but Turkey and Russia have a long history of working together for peace in Syria through the Astana process.

In 2017 the Astana peace process to end the Syrian conflict was spearheaded by Turkey, Russia, and Iran in Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana), Kazakhstan's capital, and since then has seen over a dozen meetings.

Meanwhile, Turkey's Chief of Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler also held a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart on Oct. 14.

Güler and Gen. Valery Gerasimov spoke on the security situation in Syria and recent developments, read a Turkish General Staff statement.

 

WORLD Russia’s Putin visits Saudi Arabia on Mideast trip

Russia’s Putin visits Saudi Arabia on Mideast trip

Putin traveled to Saudi Arabia as he seeks to cement Moscow’s political and energy ties across the Mideast.
ECONOMY Turkish retail sales down in August

Turkish retail sales down in August

Turkey's calendar-adjusted retail sales volume with constant prices fell by 4.3% in August on a yearly basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Oct. 15.
SPORTS Turkey holds France to remain atop group

Turkey holds France to remain atop group

Turkey managed to grab a hard-fought 1-1 draw in an away game against France, extending its stay atop the Euro 2020 qualifications