Elected Muslim religious leader gets prison sentence in Greece

  • November 07 2019 10:50:00

Elected Muslim religious leader gets prison sentence in Greece

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Elected Muslim religious leader gets prison sentence in Greece

An elected Muslim religious leader in Greece's Western Thrace region was given 80 days of prison sentence for usurping authority.

İbrahim Şerif is the elected mufti of Komotini (Gümülcine) which is one of the three major cities of the Western Thrace region in Greece, home to a Muslim-Turkish minority of around 150,000 people.

Şerif tweeted on Nov. 6 that he was convicted by a court in Alexandroupoli (Dedeağac) on Nov. 5 on the basis of his participation in a Friday prayer in one of the villages of Evros province in March 2016.

Serif also shared a copy of the court summons.

His lawyer has appealed the decision in a higher court.

Şerif previously won a case in 1999 over the same charge after appealing to the European Court of Human Rights.

He was elected mufti of Komotini in 1990 by the local Muslim Turkish community.

In Western Thrace, the election of muftis has been a bone of contention for the Muslim Turkish community since 1991. Muftis have the jurisdiction to decide on family and inheritance matters of local Muslims.

The election of muftis by Muslims in Greece was regulated in the 1913 Treaty of Athens between Greece and the Ottoman Empire and was later included in the Greek Act 2345/1920.

However, Greece annulled this law in 1991 and started appointing the muftis itself.

The majority of Muslim Turks in the cities of Komotini (Gümülcine) and Xanthi (Iskece) do not recognize the appointed muftis and elect their own instead, who are not recognized by the Greek state.

MOST POPULAR

  1. EU attitude toward Turkey far from constructive: Erdoğan

    EU attitude toward Turkey far from constructive: Erdoğan

  2. Turkey has never forgotten Greek atrocities, says Foreign Ministry

    Turkey has never forgotten Greek atrocities, says Foreign Ministry

  3. US says Syrian oil revenues going to YPG/PKK-led SDF

    US says Syrian oil revenues going to YPG/PKK-led SDF

  4. Turkish TV series are big hit in Pakistan

    Turkish TV series are big hit in Pakistan

  5. Elected Muslim religious leader gets prison sentence in Greece

    Elected Muslim religious leader gets prison sentence in Greece
Recommended
Turkey, Germany, France, UK to meet during NATO summit

Turkey, Germany, France, UK to meet during NATO summit
NATO will not accept moratorium on nukes: Russian FM

NATO will not accept moratorium on nukes: Russian FM
Turkey, Russia start third joint patrols in northern Syria

Turkey, Russia start third joint patrols in northern Syria
Merkel slams Macron for calling NATO brain dead

Merkel slams Macron for calling NATO 'brain dead'
Death of Hong Kong student likely to trigger further protests

Death of Hong Kong student likely to trigger further protests
US says Syrian oil revenues going to YPG/PKK-led SDF

US says Syrian oil revenues going to YPG/PKK-led SDF
Turkey has never forgotten Greek atrocities, says Foreign Ministry

Turkey has never forgotten Greek atrocities, says Foreign Ministry
WORLD Syria talks to continue on Nov 25: UN envoy

Syria talks to continue on Nov 25: UN envoy

The Syrian Constitutional Committee will continue its discussions on Nov.25, a U.N. special envoy said on Nov. 8.
ECONOMY Turkey enters rebalancing period: Finance minister

Turkey enters rebalancing period: Finance minister

Preliminary indicators show Turkey has entered a strong rebalancing period, the country's finance and treasury minister said on Nov. 8.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes defeat Greeces Olympiacos

Anadolu Efes defeat Greece's Olympiacos

Turkish basketball powerhouse Anadolu Efes defeated Greece's Olympiacos Piraeus in a seventh round match of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague