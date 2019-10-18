'El Clasico' postponed amid Catalan crisis

  • October 18 2019 14:03:55

BARCELONA-Reuters
Barcelona’s Oct. 26 La Liga football match at home to Real Madrid has been postponed over security concerns amid violent political demonstrations in Catalonia, the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) said in on Oct. 18.

Following huge demonstrations over the jailing of nine Catalan separatist leaders, the league’s organising body made an official request to the RFEF for the game to be rearranged.

The federation approved that request on Oct. 18.

Regional police said 16 people had been arrested across Catalonia, while health officials said medical aid was provided to 42 people.

The RFEF’s competition committee said it was up to the two clubs to arrange a new date for the game before a deadline of Oct. 21. Failing that, the committee would determine the new date.

El Classico, Catalan referendum,

