Eight civilians killed in YPG attack from Syria

MARDİN

Eight more civilians were killed and 35 others were injured in southeastern Turkey on Oct. 11 in a YPG mortar attack from across the border in northern Syria.

The attack targeted the border district of Nusaybin in the Mardin province, said the Mardin Governor's Office.

The attacks took place amid Turkey's newly launched anti-terror operation in northern Syria.

Earlier on Oct. 11, two civilians were killed and two others were injured in Suruç in the southeastern Şanlıurfa province in a YPG mortar attack.

Seven civilians were killed in the southeastern provinces of Şanlıurfa and Mardin in similar attacks on Oct 10, bringing the total number of civilian deaths in terror attacks to 17 since Oct. 9 .

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched “Operation Peace Spring” east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria to secure its borders by eliminating terrorist elements and to ensure the safe return of Syrian refugees and Syria's territorial integrity.

Ankara wants to eliminate terrorist elements of the PKK and its Syrian offshoot, the YPG.