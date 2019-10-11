Eight civilians killed in YPG attack from Syria

  • October 11 2019 20:49:00

Eight civilians killed in YPG attack from Syria

MARDİN
Eight civilians killed in YPG attack from Syria

Eight more civilians were killed and 35 others were injured in southeastern Turkey on Oct. 11 in a YPG mortar attack from  across the border in northern Syria.

The attack targeted the border district of Nusaybin in the Mardin province, said the Mardin Governor's Office.

The attacks took place amid Turkey's newly launched anti-terror operation in northern Syria.

Earlier on Oct. 11, two civilians were killed and two others were injured in Suruç in the southeastern Şanlıurfa province in a YPG mortar attack.     

Seven civilians were killed in the southeastern provinces of Şanlıurfa and Mardin in similar attacks on Oct 10, bringing the total number of civilian deaths in terror attacks to 17 since Oct. 9 .

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched “Operation Peace Spring” east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria to secure its borders by eliminating terrorist elements and to ensure the safe return of Syrian refugees and Syria's territorial integrity.     

Ankara wants to eliminate terrorist elements of the PKK and its Syrian offshoot, the YPG.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. ‘Operation Peace Spring’ enters third day, ‘neutralizes’ 342 terrorists

    ‘Operation Peace Spring’ enters third day, ‘neutralizes’ 342 terrorists

  2. US, Russia refuse to issue joint statement on Turkey’s Syria operation in divided UNSC session

    US, Russia refuse to issue joint statement on Turkey’s Syria operation in divided UNSC session

  3. Main opposition CHP urges gov’t to show reaction to Trump in emergency meeting

    Main opposition CHP urges gov’t to show reaction to Trump in emergency meeting

  4. Turkey accuses France’s Macron of ‘trying to divide Syria’

    Turkey accuses France’s Macron of ‘trying to divide Syria’

  5. Turkey wants open solidarity from NATO: Çavuşoğlu

    Turkey wants open solidarity from NATO: Çavuşoğlu
Recommended
YPG terrorists target journalists on border

YPG terrorists target journalists on border
Op in Syria aims to save Syrian people from oppression: Foreign Ministry

Op in Syria aims to save Syrian people from oppression: Foreign Ministry
9 civilians killed in YPG mortar attacks

9 civilians killed in YPG mortar attacks
‘Operation Peace Spring’ enters third day, ‘neutralizes’ 342 terrorists

‘Operation Peace Spring’ enters third day, ‘neutralizes’ 342 terrorists
Turkey wants open solidarity from NATO: Çavuşoğlu

Turkey wants open solidarity from NATO: Çavuşoğlu
Turkish fisherman fined for punching, kicking shark

Turkish fisherman fined for punching, kicking shark
WORLD German suspect admits anti-Semitic attack, far-right motive: Prosecutor

German suspect admits anti-Semitic attack, far-right motive: Prosecutor

The German suspect in a deadly attack targeting a synagogue has admitted to the shooting rampage and confessed that it was motivated by anti-Semitism and right-wing extremism, federal prosecutors said on Oct. 11.    
ECONOMY Turkeys dairy production down in August

Turkey's dairy production down in August

Turkey's dairy production went down on an annual basis in August, according to Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Oct. 11. 
SPORTS Ireland calm for Samoa clash amid Rugby World Cup typhoon turmoil

Ireland calm for Samoa clash amid Rugby World Cup typhoon turmoil

Ireland skipper Rory Best is taking a philosophical approach to Oct. 12’s critical clash with Samoa, keeping calm as Typhoon Hagibis wreaks havoc on the Rugby World Cup schedule.